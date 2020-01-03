Q: Every day I receive 100 or more spam emails. I have had the same email address for over 20 years now and I think it’s about time I started using a new one.

What steps would you recommend to start using a new email address? I use my email for personal messages, shopping, research, etc. I don’t use my computer for work (I’m retired).

After setting up my new email address and transferring my contacts to it, should I keep my old email address or delete it?

— Bob Matlock

A: Every so often, as spam in my inbox grows, I do open a new email address and notify my contacts of the change. I keep the old address for a time so that I can scan it for legitimate emails.

It does take people a while to get used to the new address. So I also create a message that I can just paste into replies when people send to the old email address, reminding them that I have changed my address and don’t check the old address as often.

There are lots of places where you can open new free email accounts: Microsoft, Google, your internet service provider. And you can either access them through a web browser or an email application, such as Microsoft’s Outlook, which allows you to access all of your email accounts in one place.

Q: I have a Dell E6400 laptop running Windows 7 Professional with home Wi-Fi from Comcast. I recently set up Norton Security through Comcast in anticipation of losing Microsoft updates in January.

Everything seems fine except for a little window that pops up telling me I’ve turned off the Norton anti-spyware. How do I turn the Norton anti-spyware on?

(Yes, I know I should get Windows 10, but I thoroughly dislike it and my needs are so few.)

— Karen Clay, Burien

A: I see on message boards that quite a few users have gotten that message that Norton Antispyware is turned off when it isn’t. You can just check the “Settings” menu in the Norton program to see if everything is running.

But I urge you to upgrade to Windows 10. Once Windows 7 is no longer supported at the end of January, your computer will be vulnerable since Microsoft will no longer be issuing security updates. And even the best anti-virus program won’t provide the security you need.

What’s more, don’t turn off your anti-virus/anti-malware programs even after upgrading unless you activate the built-in protection provided with Windows 10.

Oh, and when I last checked a few days ago, you could still update a legitimate copy of Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free.

While Microsoft’s announced free upgrades to Windows 10 officially ended in 2016, the company is offering an upgrade to those who have legitimate licenses for Windows 7 and Windows 8. The URL for the page to go to is far too long to print here, but you’ll find more details and a link to the site here.

Q: How do I open a Gmail archive file from another Gmail account? I have archived email to PST file from my old workplace. Now I have changed my workplace and I want to open this file to take some emails from that file. But I can’t open this file with Microsoft Outlook. Can you help?

— Trân Trọng

A: I’m a little confused. PST files are email storage files created by Microsoft Outlook. You do say you’re trying to open it with Outlook but you also say it’s a Gmail archive.

So here’s the thing. Yes, that PST file is an Outlook file. In the desktop version of Outlook — not accessing Outlook via a web browser, that is — select the File menu, then “Open & Export.” Finally, click on “Open Outlook Data File.” That will pop open a File Explorer window that you can use to find that PST file and open it in Outlook.