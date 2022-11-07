Twitter’s layoff spree last week included 208 Seattle workers, Washington state officials announced Monday.

About a week after Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition was completed, company workers received an email that layoffs were set to begin. Twitter had a 7,500-person workforce.

Jan. 4 will be the final day of employment for the Washington state-based Twitter workers cut from the company Friday, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records. Nearly 3,700 workers have been laid off companywide.

Layoffs began late last week. Several employees reported their system access was cut. Others received emails on their personal accounts informing they had been laid off.

Since then, Twitter has reportedly reached out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asked them to return, claiming they had been laid off by mistake.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, two people familiar with the moves told Bloomberg News. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A Twitter spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Twitter has close to 3,700 employees remaining, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk is pushing those who remain at the company to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases, employees have even slept at the office to meet new deadlines.

Over the weekend, Twitter rolled out a new Twitter Blue subscription plan, offering a verification check mark for any user who pays $8 a month. The company also said it will soon be launching other features, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches.

This report includes information from Bloomberg News and other Seattle Times news services.