Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I have a Windows 7 Home Premium desktop that every few days seems to forget that it’s connected. An exclamation point shows up over the Wi-Fi symbol in the right-hand corner of the system tray and it says it’s not connected, but when I open Connections, it says it’s connected to my Wi-Fi. So in one place it says it’s connected and in another it says it’s not, and it doesn’t actually connect. I tried your advice for someone else to disable the network adapters and then re-enable them, but it didn’t work. The only thing that works is to do a system restore, which I now do every few days whenever this problem occurs. Any other ideas?

— Lyle Rudensey

A: A lot of things can interrupt a Wi-Fi signal, especially when the signal is a weak one — using a microwave oven, for example. Any source of radio frequency interference can cause you to lose connectivity. So the first thing I suggest is to check on how strong your Wi-Fi signal is. You can get a rough idea by noting how many lines you see in the Wi-Fi symbol. If you want a more accurate measure, however, you can download a Wi-Fi meter to your smartphone to measure the signal strength independently of the computer’s hardware. Since I have a Netgear router, I downloaded Netgear’s Wi-Fi Analytics app. But any Wi-Fi metering app should work with all brands of routers.

If signal strength is your problem you may need to get your computer closer to the Wi-Fi router or install a Wi-Fi signal booster.

If signal strength isn’t the problem, my attention would turn to whether the Wi-Fi adapter in the computer needs to be replaced.

Q: I am running Windows 7 and recently an annoying diagnostic screen started popping up in the middle of my monitor. It checks Auto/Input Select, Language, Recall, Text, Clock, Color, Phase, CDC Transparency, Brightness, Vertical/Horizontal Position, etc.

There is no way to click on the screen with the mouse to exit out of the screen. I have also tried using the escape or enter keys without success. The screen periodically pops up and then disappears on its own. Could it be connected to the video card or the monitor (CTL Model 195 UW)? What is causing this, and how can I get it to stop?

— D. Brennan, Poulsbo

A: Yes, the pop-up you’re seeing is from your monitor. My suggestion is to make sure that the cable between your monitor and the computer is firmly connected at both ends. Also, make sure the video card in the computer is firmly seated and secured in its slot. If that doesn’t solve the problem, use the buttons on the monitor to manually select your type of connection (DVI, VGA, etc.) rather than having it autoselect. If the problem persists I figure there’s a hardware problem with the monitor and you may need to replace it.

Q: Your April 27 column on formatting drives with FAT32 under Windows 10 was not quite right. While the GUI options for FAT32 formatting may be gone, the FORMAT command still supports FAT32 using the /FS switch.

— Dennis Adler

A: Right you are, Dennis! I did overlook the command line option for formatting drives using FAT32. I’m still not sure, however, why Microsoft abandoned the option in the graphic utility. For those who want to give it a try, at the command line you would type: “format /FS:FAT32 X:” without the quotation marks and instead of “X” putting the drive letter of the device you want to format.