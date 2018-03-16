Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Is it possible to transfer, en masse, certain emails from one Gmail account to another? I have many emails in folders that I’d like to transfer without having to transfer everything in my folder accounts.

— Doug C

A: Yes, there’s a simple way to move emails from one Gmail account to another. Just sign into the Gmail account where you want to move the emails to and then click on the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Next, click on Settings and then select the Accounts and Import tab. Finally, click on “Import mail and contacts.” You’ll then be prompted to sign into the account you want to copy emails from.

This method won’t allow you to be selective in which emails you bring over, but you can delete ones you don’t want after importing them. That’s just as easy as being selective about which emails to export from the other account.

You can also, by the way, archive emails and then import them into another account or application, though that’s a bit more complicated.

Q: I hope you can help me with this annoying problem, it started several months ago. Whenever I go to CNN, a blocking pop-up appears in the lower left of my screen: “By using this site you agree to its privacy policy and terms of use.” The words “privacy policy” and “terms of use” are highlighted, so you can click them for a lengthy explanation, which I have done. However, that does not keep the pop-up from reappearing every single time I open CNN! I get it! I understand it! Now … would you just go away? But … no. …

Help!

— Mara

A: That is, I agree, moderately irritating. I was about to suggest that you may have cookies turned off on your browser and the CNN site wasn’t “remembering” that you acknowledged their policies, but I allowed cookies on a browser and the warning still comes up. Fortunately, all it takes is a click on the big X at the end of the message to make it disappear. So I guess we just have to live with it.

Alternatively, you can suggest to the company that they adopt a different method by writing them at http://www.cnn.com/feedback.

Q: I am the current secretary for a group that numbers about 100. We have a Gmail address for our correspondence, and when we send our calendar for the month or other emails to the group we have a policy to use BCC for all the email addresses (with our account in the To: field). This both protects others from easily getting everyone’s email address and it saves a lot of space for each email. This has been working great for many years until about three months ago when I began getting a rejected message from everyone on the BCC. When I try later it will go through as usual. A couple of weeks ago it changed to where it gets rejected all the time. I finally had to divide the emails into smaller groups and they will go through. My search of Gmail tells me that up to 100 BCCs is the normal limit, which we are under. Any ideas?

A: The only explanation that comes to me is that your bulk emails may have been tagged as spam. Gmail is more sensitive than some mail services to spam and if recipients have reported your email as spam — even inadvertently — it may be blocked for all.

While Gmail isn’t really designed as a bulk mail service, Google has provided guidelines for Gmail users wanting to send to mailing lists to ensure, or at least increases the chances, that mail gets delivered. You’ll find those guidelines here: https://support.google.com/mail/answer/81126?hl=en.