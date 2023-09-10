Changing your Wi-Fi password — especially if you are still using the default one that came with the router — can make it difficult for hackers to cause havoc. The change could also prevent some devices from connecting to the intenet unless you take a few more steps.

Your computer will need that new Wi-Fi password, but Windows and Macs don’t exactly make it easy to enter a new password.

When you first make a Wi-Fi connection, you are asked to provide the password for the network you have selected. This password is stored by the system for subsequent use, which is very helpful until your Wi-Fi password changes.

The key to changing your Wi-Fi password is to go into the Wi-Fi settings and click the button to “forget” the Wi-Fi network that needs a password update.

Forgetting the network causes your computer to also forget the password.

After your computer forgets the network, you can immediately rejoin it and the computer will pop up a password window as if you were joining for the first time.

Enter the new password and you should be good.

To find the forget button on a Windows 10 or 11 PC, open the system settings, then open “Network & Internet” and select “Wi-Fi” from the list on the left. Choose “Manage known networks” and you’ll see a list of Wi-Fi networks your computer has used. Select the network name and click “Forget.”

For Mac users, open system settings, choose “Network” and then choose “Wi-Fi.” From the list of known networks, choose your Wi-Fi network and then click the three dots and choose “Forget This Network.”