Q: My old MacBook Pro and iPhone emails synced well until I spilled coffee on the computer. I can receive and send emails, but when I delete an email from the computer, it remains on my phone. Oddly, when I delete an email from the phone, it is deleted on the computer. I’ve deleted and added the account multiple times on the phone and computer. Any ideas?

— James Keany

A: I suggest checking the sync settings on your iPhone. Specifically, launch the Settings app and then click on Mail. Next click on Accounts and then on “Fetch new Data.” Check to see whether the email account in question is set to “Push,” “Fetch,” or “Manual.” If it’s set to Fetch, and you see an option to change it to Push, do so. If your only choice is between Fetch and Manual, and it’s set to Fetch check how often the phone is configured to check for changes. It could be that the data fetch hasn’t yet been made to the server. And, of course, if it’s set to Manual, you have to manually fetch the data.

Q: I use Outlook 2021 desktop. Before some Windows update, I used to get an Outlook email message box when I click on an email address on a webpage. Now I get a blue screen with the words “Choose which account to send the email from.” But there’s no option to select Outlook, just the word “cancel.”

In the Default Apps section of settings, I clicked on Email, then “choose an app.” For some reason Outlook is not listed. I looked in the App Store but the Microsoft Store doesn’t have Outlook. I have the choices of “Mail,” which is the default, and then Chrome, Edge and Firefox.

I also tried Choose Default Apps by Protocol, but again there’s no way to set an association. It is very strange that Outlook is associated with the blue “Mail” icon. I welcome any insights.

— Stuart Jenner

A: Microsoft recommends using the Repair tool. To do so, right-click on the Window icon in the lower left-hand corner of the computer screen, then select Apps and Features. If Outlook was installed without the rest of Microsoft Office, find it in the list that pops up and follow instructions for repairing it. If Outlook was installed as part of Microsoft Office, you’ll repeat that process for the entire suite.

Q: You caution your readers not to hit unsubscribe on an unsolicited email. I have been using my Gmail account to block the sender. Is that a good plan?

— Dale Bauer

A: I do caution people to refrain from hitting the unsubscribe button unless they recognize the sender as a legitimate organization. Spammers and email list providers may be using that unsubscribe button to verify your email address as one that is in use.

And yes, you can try blocking the sender. All email programs I’m aware of, including Gmail, offer that option. But be aware that spammers often change sender addresses, so that strategy may not always be effective.