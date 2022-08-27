Q: A week ago, without warning or permission, Microsoft installed a news sidebar that takes up 25% of my screen. How do I eliminate it?

— R.A. Virant, Bothell

A: I’m guessing that you’re referring to the Windows Widgets, a customizable page of apps that offer a variety of apps on topics including weather, sports, news, stocks, photos, traffic and more. The Widgets panel is installed by default in the taskbar at the bottom of the screen. Unlike other apps in the taskbar, however, Widgets is launched when your mouse cursor passes over the icon. I find that very distracting. It keeps popping up when I’m trying to reach a different app.

If you want to remove Widgets from the taskbar, right-click on an empty part of the taskbar and then click on “Taskbar settings.” When the settings window pops up switch the slider next to Widgets to “off.”

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

Q: I was surprised that my Samsung Galaxy phone has a battery setting that says, “Protect Battery: To extend the life span of your battery, limit the maximum charge to 85 percent.”

I am wondering if this recommendation would apply to the batteries in my Windows laptops, Samsung tablet, Kindle or any other device that has a chargeable battery? If applicable, I understand that it would require manually controlling the charging level. Or is there an app that can be used for managing battery charging. Regardless of any related setting, is it advisable to let a battery discharge to some specific level (for example, down to 25%) periodically?

Advertising

— Richard Wilkinson

A: Many manufacturers advise to not fully charge or fully discharge lithium-ion batteries if you want to extend their life span. Generally, that means cutting off charging at 80-85% and discharging the battery until it gets down to about 20%.

And yes, it’s not just for cellphone batteries. A number of laptop manufacturers also include utilities that allow you to set a threshold for battery charging. You’ll find a handy guide here. If you don’t find your laptop listed, don’t despair. Check with your laptop’s manufacturer. While my Microsoft Surface Book, doesn’t have an app for setting the charging threshold, Microsoft does offer instructions for doing so by accessing the devices BIOS.

Q: I take lots of photos — both personal and work-related. The work photos are necessary to keep for a year or two but have no long-term value to me. How can I get Google to stop uploading every picture I take and also every photo that is sent to me as an attachment in an email?

— Maggi Johnson

A: I’m assuming you’re using an Android phone. Since Android is a Google operating system some Google apps are installed automatically. One of those is Google Photos. Open the Google folder and launch Photos. Next, tap on your avatar in the upper-right corner. Then select “Settings” and finally “Backup & Sync.” You’ll then be able to switch off those uploads. Either that, or if you’re sure you don’t want to use Google Photos you can simply uninstall it. Just keep your finger on the app until a box pops up that offers several choices, including “uninstall.”