Q: I’ve started to receive more junk mail in my regular email and junk email. I delete the emails or try to “unsubscribe” to no avail. Is there a way to block all this nonsense?

— Ron Oyer

A: I see that you’re using a Hotmail account. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s free.

But when you pay for email service you may find that you get more security and less spam. More security comes from end-to-end encryption. And less spam comes from a greater focus on the email provider’s spam filters instead of relying just on your email program’s spam filters. I haven’t done a recent review of extra-cost email service providers, but I can say that I’ve heard good things about Proton Mail. And I don’t get as much spam on my paid Microsoft Exchange accounts.

There are also third-party spam filtering apps that you may want to consider.

Finally, here’s what I do: I use a hosted Microsoft Exchange account for my business-related email. I use a free Outlook.com account for communicating with my friends and family. And I use a separate free account for any communications with anyone else: marketers, websites, stores, etc.

Most of the spam I receive comes to that last account. Every several days I scan it for anything that looks like I care about it, and then I delete everything else.

By the way, don’t unsubscribe from emails unless you know the sender is legitimate. Spammers often use your “unsubscribe” action simply to confirm that your email address is active.

Q: Up until last September I had an HP PC. I would frequently sync the PC (primarily my contacts) with my iPhone and my iPad mini using iTunes. Last fall my PC crashed, and now I have a Dell PC with Windows 11. I have iTunes installed, but I am unable to connect either Apple device to the PC successfully. It does not recognize either device.

It is an iPhone 6s with iOS 15.7.3. The iPad is 5th generation with iOS 16.2. iTunes is version 12.12.7.1

When I first got this PC and was loading my software and setting it up, I successfully connected one of my devices and could download some pictures. Any ideas?

— Janette

A: According to Apple, you should be able to sync your iPhone and iPad with Windows 11 using iTunes, just as you did with Windows 10. But the first time you connect either device you need to do so using a USB cable and not Wi-Fi. After you’ve set up the connection, you can sync using Wi-Fi.

Without going through a properly configured connection via iTunes, the only thing you’d be able to do is to download photos from your phone to the computer.

Apple offers detailed instructions for syncing your Apple devices to Windows here: support.apple.com/en-us/HT210612

Microsoft just announced that its Phone Link app on Windows 11 will support the iPhone, so you’ll be able to sync notifications, messages and calls that way. The new version of the app is currently being tested in the Microsoft Insider program and is expected to be released soon.

Q: In previous columns, you mentioned that you use Microsoft Defender and Malwarebytes for your anti-virus protection. When I activate Malwarebytes, Defender turns off, although I set it to do periodic scanning. Is this what you meant?

— Joe Langjahr

A: There is a setting that you can change in Malwarebytes to be able to run it along with Microsoft Defender. Once you load Malwarebytes, click on the gear icon in the upper-right corner to access settings. Next, click on Security in the menu bar that opens. Scroll down to the Windows Security Center section and disable “Always register Malwarebyes in the Windows Security Center.”

Curiously, though, I haven’t had to do that, and I’ve got Microsoft Defender and Malwarebytes running at the same time. I’ll check further into that one, and report back if I can learn more.