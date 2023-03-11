Q: I was to connect my iPhone to my laptop for the first time since I got my phone two years ago. iTunes asked me if I wanted to set up as new device or restore to previous backup. Little did I know that restoring to previous backup would erase all my cherished photos and videos. I did not have them backed up to iCloud or a drive, and my phone was pretty much wiped clean except for notes. I refuse to believe there isn’t some way to recover these cherished memories. I have been looking for a data recovery tool that is safe to use and won’t install a virus, but I’m not sure what to trust.

— Wyatt Carlock

A: The best answer I can give you is a resounding “maybe.”

I’ve had disappointing results when trying to recover deleted files on any operating system. That said, the odds of getting a successful recovery go up if you haven’t used your phone much since becoming aware of the files having been deleted. Once files have been overwritten by new data you may be limited to partial recovery or none.

Most data-recovery tools allow you to download them and scan to see if there are recoverable files. Then, if they find files you’re looking for, you can pay for the tool to perform the recovery.

There are also services that offer to recover lost data. Yes, they tend to cost more but they employ a wide variety of recovery tools.

You may see that some data-recovery services warn against users downloading their own recovery tools because simply installing the tools may overwrite the files you’re try to recover. Be aware, though, that most reputable recovery tools are designed to be installed on a device other than the one you’re trying to recover files on.

My recommendation depends on how important those files are to me and how much inconvenience and expense you are willing to tolerate to recover the files. If you pay for a service, you’re more likely to have a successful recovery but you’ll pay more — and you’ll be without your phone for some time.

Before going that route, I’d be inclined to try one of the do-it-yourself tools such as Wondershare’s Dr. Fone or Imobie’s PhoneRescue.

Q: I have read the pros and cons of Microsoft 365 vs. Microsoft Office. Currently I’m a Microsoft 365 subscriber but I’m thinking about changing to a one-time purchase of the latest version of Microsoft Office when it is time to renew. Is it possible to install the latest version of Microsoft Office when I use Microsoft 365, or do I have to uninstall Microsoft 365 first?

— Pin Yau, Kent

A: According to Microsoft, you can’t run two versions of Office on the same computer. They will conflict with each other. So yes, you’d want to uninstall Microsoft 365 before installing Office 2021.

As you say, buying Office 2021 involves a one-time payment instead of an ongoing subscription. What you’d be giving up by leaving Microsoft 365 is an upgrade option to the next major version of the suite. Instead, you’d have to pay the full upgrade price. Also, you wouldn’t have the free terabyte of cloud storage that comes with Microsoft 365.

In a recent column, I passed along a workaround to a reader who found that after installing Malwarebytes the built-in Windows antivirus, Microsoft Defender, was turned off. A Malwarebytes representative confirms that Microsoft Defender turns itself off when another antivirus program is installed, such as Malwarebytes. The workaround was to disable “Always register Malwarebytes in the Windows Security Center” in the Windows Security Center section of Malwarebytes. This action disables certain aspects of Microsoft Defender, apparently without completely shutting it down.