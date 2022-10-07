Q: I use Office 365. Every time I open a Word document, I have to turn on Autosave. A window pops up saying I have to first upload the document to OneDrive. So I click on the button and hit save — and Autosave is turned on. The problem is that the next time I open that document, I have to do the same thing all over again. Help!

— Adele Kaars, Bainbridge Island

A: It sounds like you’re not signed into your OneDrive cloud storage. There are two things to do, but you’ll only have to do them once. First, click on the little cloud icon in the far right part of your system tray. Next click on the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the window that pops open, then click on “Settings.” Next click on the Settings tab. Finally, check the box next to “Start OneDrive automatically when I sign into Windows.”

Next you need to set up Word. In Word, click on the File menu then select Options followed by Save. Finally, check the box next to “Autosave files stored in the cloud by default in Word.”

Q: I’m running Windows 10. When I open Windows Media Player opens, it closes itself after 10-15 seconds. I’ve reinstalled it and the problem persists. Any ideas?

— Bob Geary, Renton

A: Quite a few users have reported problems with Windows Media Player crashing. Two strategies seem to have been effective in resolving the problem.

First, run the Windows Media Player Settings troubleshooter. To do so, click on the Windows icon in the system tray and then type “run” in the search field, then click to open the Run app. When the Run command line opens, type: msdt.exe -id WindowsMediaPlayerConfigurationDiagnostic

The Windows Media Player Settings troubleshooter will pop up. Run it.

The second strategy is to turn Windows Media Player on and off. You do that from the Control Panel. Launch the Programs and Features utility, then click on “Turn Windows Features on or off.” Next, depending on the specific version of Windows you’re running, uncheck the box next to either “Media Features” or “Windows Media Player.” Reboot the computer and then return to the Programs and Features utility and turn “Media Features” or “Windows Media Player” back on.

Q: I followed the instructions in “How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search,” which appeared in the Sept. 30 issue, but when the “About this result“ window came up, and I scrolled to the bottom of it, there was no “Remove result” option. I notices that at the top of the window, there was a box with “beta” printed in it. Do I still have maybe a beta version of this change option?

— Rawlee Ridgeway

A: This article originally appeared in The Washington Post, and described a new feature Google is developing to make it easier for people to request that search results be removed from its search engine. Bear in mind that it doesn’t actually remove an item from the internet or prevent it from being found by other search engines.

I had the same result you encountered: It found search results from my phone number, but didn’t let me request a result removal. That’s not surprising because the tool is, as you said, in beta testing. Check back periodically until the tool goes out of beta testing.