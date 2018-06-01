Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I have an old hard drive that has some data that needs to be examined before I destroy the hard drive.

Problem: I don’t know what device to use to examine the drive. I would assume it would be external and I would hook it up to my current computer. Suggestions?

— Mark

A: It sounds like you’ve got an old hard drive that used to be inside a computer, right? And now you want to connect it to another computer without opening the case and using the internal hard drive cabling, right?

First, you need to determine what kind of cable the old hard drive uses. Check the model number of the drive and go to the manufacturer’s website. You should be able to determine what type of cable it uses – SATA, SCSI, etc. Then go online and search for an adapter that will allow you to connect the drive to a USB port on your current computer. The good news is that the adapters are very inexpensive.

Q: I have two laptop computers. Both have the Windows 7 Home Premium OS and are all up-to-date. I normally use the Avast browser and Avast VPN. I also use the DuckDuckGo search engine with the Avast VPN. The free version of Malwarebytes is installed and in use on both computers. After I place any online order, I check the cookie file and delete any cookies in it. I thought that this would protect me from online advertising based on my purchases. However, recently I made a purchase from readers.com. Since then, every time I open an email there are ads for Readers.com products embedded on the pages along with the desired email text. Is something else responsible for providing the ads?

— Dan Durham, Lacey

A: My experience is that when I order something online I’m generally asked for my email address so that I can be notified about the product shipping. That’s why I keep a separate email address for such purposes. It’s where the vast majority of my received spam ends up. If those emails with ads are coming directly from Readers.com that may be why. Fortunately, you can block emails from that source. Since you haven’t said what your email client is, however, I can’t give you the steps from blocking those emails.

Finally, the more I think about it, I believe your problem likely lies with your email client, which you haven’t specified. Are you using a free email program that allows sponsored ads? If so, switching to an email client that doesn’t carry advertising should do the trick. For example, I use Outlook, which is a part of Office 365, to connect to all my email accounts.