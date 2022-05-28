Q: I installed LastPass about a month ago and have been trying to get it working smoothly for me ever since. I am hoping you can help get me on track because it is not working quite the way I hoped.

Here are my questions:

I have a MacBook Pro that has saved usernames and passwords. Now that I have a few sites set up in LastPass I sometimes can’t tell if LastPass is doing the job or if my Mac is autofilling. In some cases, I need to log in with the Mac-saved password but then want to save it to LastPass. Should I turn off the Mac’s autofill?

My husband would also like to have LastPass. Should we share one account or do we need to have multiple LastPass subscriptions if we each want to have our own list of logins? Of course, we share many accounts but not all. What would you recommend?

What do you think is the best approach to getting fully up and running with LastPass? Should I manually create logins or should I add logins over time as I go to those sites and am prompted by LastPass to add them?

— Sharon Linton, Camano Island

A: Here’s what I recommend:

Yes, if you want LastPass to handle all your logins you can turn off the Mac’s autofill. The next time you log into a site that LastPass doesn’t have credentials for you’ll be prompted to save them there.

If you share one LastPass account you’ll be sharing all your passwords. Consider signing up for the Families version. At $4 per month it’s only $1 more than the single-user version and it supports up to six people having their own private password vaults.

I just add site logins to LastPass as I visit those sites. That said, I made sure to visit financial and other critical sites first after installing LastPass.

Q: Can you tell me how to remove the free version of Malwarebytes from my computer? I added the free version in February 2022 when I bought my new Windows 11 computer. I have been having problems since. I uninstalled the program using a Malwarebytes download to uninstall. I have tried a disk cleanup but still end up with temp files. A full scan of my computer (I use Bitdefender) indicates that Malwarebytes is password protected. I have gone into the C drive/temp files and removed what I can, but it still comes up as password protected. When I downloaded the free version it did not ask me for a password.

— Shelly Murphy

A: This is one of the glitches that can happen when you run two anti-virus programs. I’ve seen other reports from Bitdefender misidentifying Malwarebytes temp files as password protected.

My suggestion is to temporarily turn off Bitdefender and then again uninstall Malwarebytes. If Malwarebytes is no longer on your computer reinstall and then uninstall it.

Here are Malwarebytes’ instructions for uninstalling:

In the Windows search bar, search for Control Panel. Click Control Panel. Below Programs, click Uninstall a program. In the table on the right, scroll down until you see Malwarebytes version x.x.x.xx. Click Malwarebytes version x.x.x.xx. Click Uninstall. In the confirmation pop-up window, click Uninstall. In the User Account Control pop-up window, click Yes. In the Uninstall Malwarebytes pop-up window, click Yes. In the confirmation pop-up window, click OK.

You should be in business.