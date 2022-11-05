Q: When I insert a USB drive into my computer, I get an error message that offers to repair the drive. I accept the offer, and the computer quickly repairs the drive. Why does the drive repeatedly need to be repaired?

— J.C. Kenner

A: One of my drives recently started behaving similarly. I was able to prevent the error and repair loop by clicking on “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” in System Tray. I checked with Microsoft about this issue, but haven’t heard back.

Q: In a recent column, you described how marketers embed a pixel in emails to track opens. What exactly constitutes “opening” an email? In Outlook, I can click down through the email list, and I get a “preview’” of the email in a panel. Does that count as an open? Or is it only when I double-click and the email pops open?

— Ken Sullivan

A: In tracking pixels, displaying an email in the preview pane is the same as opening it. Outlook by default blocks images in the preview pane and when you open an email. That protects you from image-based tracking pixels. If you trust the sender, you can right-click on the blocked item and select “Download Pictures.”

Q: I liked the answer you gave to Greg Carlock about whether others can see whether you have opened an email. There are mail services such as Proton Mail that I use, which trick tracking beacons in emails to see a centralized server rather than the user. In short, there are mail services designed to fill the privacy gaps the mainstream mail providers don’t offer.

— Jeff Litvak

A: I couldn’t agree more. I have used Proton Mail and have been impressed with it. Not only does Proton Mail block email tracking, it also encrypts all your email traffic, including file attachments. But that’s not all. Even free accounts (which are limited to 150 emails per day) get the use of a virtual private network. Readers who want to learn more can go to proton.me.

Note: Thank you to the knowledgeable readers who commented on my answer to the reader last week about slow internet speeds when using a network switch with a cable modem. As they pointed out, the first question I should have asked is whether the questioner was using an older switch that offers only 10/100 networking speed. A newer gigabit switch would almost certainly boost the performance to his satisfaction.