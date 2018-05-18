Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I bought a lightweight HP 11 with 2 gigabytes of RAM for travel. I use it only to download photos (lots) to SD media, surf and do light work with Microsoft Excel and Word work. I put everything I can, photos, documents, etc., on an SD mini card yet security and Windows updates will not install because there is insufficient memory. I understand this happening with only 2 gigabytes of memory. Some Windows updates need 8 gigabytes to install.

I did install a previously purchased Microsoft Office Professional Edition 2003. It shows as taking up 640 megabytes of disc space on the uninstall page in Control Panel. I only use Word and Excel. Firefox is next largest at 131 megabytes on the uninstall page.

A couple of questions: Should I worry about not being able to load the Windows updates AND is there a way to remove the elements of Office to only those I use to save hard drive space. I do want the ability to work with Word and Excel while not online. How can I free hard drive space?

— Ken Attebery

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall

A: Hmmm. I haven’t been able to locate a copy of Office 2003 to test, but I believe you should be able to uninstall selected programs from the suite by launching the Control Panel. Once it loads, click on Programs and Features, then click on the Office suite. It should then allow you to select which programs you want to keep. If it instead prompts you to uninstall the entire suite, let it do so. Then you can reinstall only the programs you select using the Office 2003 CD.

But first let’s be clear about the difference between system memory and storage. You don’t mention which version of Windows you’re trying to update, but updates for Windows 10 require only 1 gigabyte of RAM, or system memory, so your computer’s 2 gigabytes of RAM is no problem.

It seems that what you’re short on is free space on your hard drive. You can check by launching File Explorer and then right-clicking on the C drive. (The 32-bit version of Windows 10 requires 16 gigabytes of free disc space.) If you’re short on space, there are two things to try before removing programs. First, check to see if you have a directory on the drive labeled “Windows.old.” If so, that contains files from a previous version of Windows and can be deleted. Secondly, you can perform a drive cleanup by returning to File Explorer, right-clicking on the C drive and then clicking on the button labeled “Disk Cleanup.”

Oh, and yes, if you are connecting the computer to the internet it is important to install Windows updates.

Q: I have difficulty maintaining an internet connection. I have a Toshiba laptop and use Windows 10. About every 15 minutes or so I notice that the small yellow caution triangle is showing in the wireless symbol in the tray and I’m offline. Unfortunately, the problem recurs frequently. I note that my wife’s laptop is never affected nor are any other wireless devices in the house so I believe the modem/router is working.

— C. Johnson, Bellevue

A: Assuming that your Toshiba is within range of the Wi-Fi router, the connectivity problem is likely caused either by conflicting software on the computer, interference on the Wi-Fi channel or problems with the client network adapter in your laptop. First, make sure that there aren’t any sources of interference between the Toshiba and the router, such as metal walls or microwave devices in use. Next, disable your anti-virus program. If your problem goes away, you’ll want to pick another program to use. Third, try setting the router and your laptop to use a different Wi-Fi channel.

Those are the most common culprits. If you still have the problem, I’d suspect there’s an issue with the client network hardware and you’ll need to talk with Toshiba.