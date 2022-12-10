Q: I receive an error message when I try to update my Lenovo Windows 10 laptop to version 21H2. A few years ago, I had an update problem with another computer, and Windows had an update repair utility that I downloaded to fix the problem. Microsoft support says to run the troubleshooter in the settings, but that’s not finding any problems. I’m certain I wasn’t imagining that utility. Any advice?

— Chuck Finnigan, Bellingham

A: I understand how difficult it can be to make sure an operating system update is bulletproof when it must work with thousands of third-party programs, devices and drivers. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to strip things down to the basics. If you’ve run into an update problem, try again after disconnecting all the devices connected to the computer such as printers, webcams, etc. Plus, disable all third-party apps that are enabled in the Task Manager Startup Apps folder.

I recommend that you try Microsoft’s Update Assistant, which you’ll find here: microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10

Q: My partner and I would like to move on from Comcast, but one thing holding us back is that she would like to keep using her @comcast.net email address. Is it possible to continue using it if we switch our internet service to another provider?

— Bill Stokes

A: According to Xfinity, which is owned by Comcast and provides your internet services, you can still use your Comcast email address if you logged in to your account using the Xfinity email website sometime in the 90-day period before disconnecting your service. Xfinity says your email account will remain active if you access it using the Xfinity email website once every nine months. Apparently, though, if you only access your Comcast email account using a third-party client such as Outlook, that account may be shut down after 90 days.

Q: In a recent column, you provided information about deleting a Microsoft email address. I have a similar issue with an old AOL address, which has been receiving a large amount of spam. Can that be deleted without canceling the account?

— C. Johnson, Bellevue

A: Your issue is a little different. Like Xfinity, AOL allows you to cancel your paid account while keeping the email address and accessing mail. Since your email address is your AOL username, however, if you want to change your email address, you’ll need to cancel your AOL account an open a new one.

But if you’re looking to cancel just your email account and keep your other AOL services, why would you not just stop using that email account? It will still be there, but you don’t need to be aware of it. And you can create as many AOL email accounts as you like. They’re free.