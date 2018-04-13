Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: The time on my Windows 10 notebook keeps resetting to Pacific time even though I’m in another time zone. How can I fix this?

— John Kenner

A: I’ve run into this issue myself. Microsoft recommends a series of complicated system scans. But I found that, at least in my case, the answer was simple, if not really logical. First, manually set the computer to your current time zone by going to Settings/Time and Language/Date and Time. Turn off Set Time Zone Automatically and then manually select your current time zone.

Next, restart Windows and then return to the same place in Settings and click on turn on Set Time Zone Automatically.

If this doesn’t work for you, get back to me and I’ll point you to the complex set of system scans recommended by Microsoft.

Q: I just read your response to Dave Fluharty in the March 3 Seattle Times in which you described how to see “running” services. I used the key combination of the Windows key with the “R” key and entered “services.msc” in the Run field. I see some 100 running services. How do I determine which ones are legitimate? Which ones should I disable or at least set to “Pause” or “Manual” mode?

— Richard Wilkinson, Kent

A: Alas, as Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “Aye, there’s the rub.” The listings in the Services.msc utility are not described in a way that’s intelligible to regular humans, so you may have to do some searches on the internet (and a bit of guessing) if you spot a suspect listing. Alternatively, you can always set any suspect services to “manual” and if you encounter any problems with applications you use you can go back and return the listing to its original setting. Yes, the process is obtuse. We can only hope that in the future application developers are encouraged or, even better, required by Microsoft to provide clear indications of which services are connected to which applications.

Q: I have Windows 10. In WordPad, I have been typing a five-page essay off and on for the past several days. Yesterday after clicking its title, it refuses to appear on the monitor. It has disappeared and I can’t get it back. Please help!

— Albert Nakamura

A: It’s possible that the file has become corrupted. If that’s the case, your data may be lost. File corruption is relatively rare these days, but it can occur as a result of damage on your storage drive. But before despairing, let’s see if you can find the file in Windows Explorer.

File Explorer is the main Windows utility for navigating folders and files on your storage. It should automatically appear in your system tray at the bottom of the screen. Hover your mouse or other pointing device over the icon that looks like a manila folder and see if the label “File Explorer” appears. If it does, click on it and then locate your file.

Right-click on the file and then click on “Open with …” in the menu that pops up. See what applications are available on your computer that will open that file. You may need to click on “More apps” in the dialogue that opens. If you can’t locate a program that will open the file, it is likely corrupted.