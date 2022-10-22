Q: Since I installed Windows 11 on my Surface Pro 6, CNN videos wouldn’t play. I followed troubleshooting instructions in a YouTube video, but it still didn’t resolve the problem. On my work laptop, which has Windows 10, the videos play. What should I do to get the videos to play correctly on my Surface?

— Sherry Wysong

A: There’s no indication that Windows 11 is behind your problem. I have Windows 11 running on three computers and don’t have any problem with CNN videos.

When anything doesn’t work as expected in a browser, my first move is to try it in a different browser. That at least can focus your troubleshooting. If the videos play in another browser, return to the first browser and clear its cache. The steps to clear the cache are different based on the browser, so I can’t provide specific instructions. You can do a quick search of the internet.

If the problem persists, disable all the extensions in the browser. If that clears up the problem, you can then add the extensions back in one at a time until you find the culprit.

If the CNN videos wouldn’t play in a different browser either, the issue could be in the particulars of your computer. Make sure the drivers for your graphics adapter are up to date. You can do this by going to the Control Panel and calling up the Device Manager. Locate your graphics adapter under “Display adapters” and click on it. Next, click on the Driver tab and then the “Update Driver” button.

Finally, if you’re not running an anti-malware application, I recommend installing one and performing a full scan.

Q: I use Windows 11 on Surface 2. Windows Defender alerted me of a core isolation issue with memory integrity. The issue appears to be incompatible drivers which updating did not resolve. Microsoft suggests a compatible driver might be available through the driver manufacturer but doing so is far beyond my skills. My question is: How vulnerable is my computer? I’m currently using Malwarebytes.

— Kim Roberson

A: Windows 11 uses core isolation and memory integrity checking to create secure areas of system memory that are isolated from the rest of the operating system. The operating system can run system processes and security software in that secure area protecting it from being accessible to hackers or malware.

The tradeoff? Some decrease in the computer’s performance. That’s why Microsoft didn’t automatically configure Windows 11 with core isolation switched on until recently. The good news is that the impact is small, and most users likely wouldn’t notice it. But I turned off core isolation on the computer I use for video editing because I need to squeeze every ounce of performance I can get out of that computer.

The core isolation and memory integrity technologies require specific hardware and drivers. Because you’re using a Microsoft computer, they should be able to inform you about driver compatibility for your specific model.

In the meantime, I wouldn’t worry too much about it. Like any computer that’s more than a couple of years old, your computer is more vulnerable to certain kinds of attacks. Unless you are a financial institution, government agency or other high-profile target, common-sense online behaviors — not visiting untrusted websites, not clicking on links in untrusted emails, etc. — provide more practical protection than core isolation.