Q: I have an Epson XP-830 all-in-one printer. It is connected to my wireless home network and prints from my desktop and laptop using Wi-Fi. But I cannot get the printer’s scan function to work. When trying to scan to my computer I get the message: “Communication problem. Check if the computer is connected.” When I’ve tried to reinstall the Epson software, I get to the end and it says: “The printer wasn’t found. Please make sure the printer is connected to the same network as your computer.” I’ve checked my Norton Security settings and have the Epson features checked to allow them.

The printing function is working fine. Can you help me to get the scan function working again? It used to work, but it’s been awhile since I’ve used it. I now have Windows 11 on my desktop, if that might matter. I’m baffled.

— Harold Robertson

A: The first step is to make sure you’ve got the latest versions of the drivers and utilities for that printer, especially since you’ve upgraded to Windows 11.

Also, it may be that you need to run the scanning app as an administrator. Since, unlike a printer, a scanner sends data TO your computer it may be that Windows 11 is blocking communication if you’re not running the program as an administrator. Right-click on the program and see if there’s a “run as administrator” option.

If neither of these steps works it’s time to contact Epson tech support.

Q: I just read your column for Jan. 29 and would like to comment on the primary reason I have installed SSDs in my computers. Over time, software applications in general have become more demanding on RAM memory usage. When demand exceeds what is available for a given task, computers start using “virtual memory,” which is actually hard drive memory and which is much slower than solid state RAM memory. This phenomenon has caused many of my computers to become sluggish. Replacing the SATA drive with an SSD has breathed new life into my older computers by greatly speeding up virtual memory fetches. I use Acronis software to clone my SATA onto a new SSD and the computer starts up and runs perfectly after doing this.

— Greg Kromholtz

A: That makes sense. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are nearly indestructible and are faster than SATA drives.

Still, unlike SATA drives SSDs do have limits on the numbers of times they can be written to. The good news is that the ceiling is high on number of writes. By one estimate I’ve seen, if you wrote 100GB of data a day to an SSD it would take you 27.4 years to reach the limit.

But bear in mind that if you don’t add RAM to your computer and the operating system is using your SSD as virtual memory, you might conceivably be hitting that ceiling much sooner.

With that in mind, why not add RAM to your computer so that it’s not having to use virtual memory?

Q: Got any idea what this is all about? I recently upgraded to Windows 11, which was a big mistake. Now I get slow responses and I can’t find anything.

And I’m getting the following error message: “https://www.foxnews.com/ This XML file does not appear to have any style information associated with it. The document tree is shown below.

<Error>

<Code>RequestHeaderSectionTooLarge</Code>

<Message>Your request header section exceeds the maximum allowed size.</Message>

<MaxSizeAllowed>8192</MaxSizeAllowed>

<RequestId>D3VBFZ1MB58XKV2N</RequestId>

<HostId>ebFK1LbTX+x1PTEc4YPZ69aF7iKGi7ZMQ23u++Xy+UESVmuJ3mYz/G1kR7DoE7KHQVUrL2UCvfY=</HostId>

</Error>”

— Ray R.

A: Any time one upgrades to a new version of an operating system it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve got the latest version of programs and drivers you have installed. And yes, some developers may be a little behind in updating, which can result in glitches.

Since it appears that you’re getting that error message when using a web browser, my recommendation is to, first, update that browser and, secondly, if the problem persists use a different browser until the one you’re using gets updated.