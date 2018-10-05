Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I have an older Sony lightweight laptop with an 11-inch screen. It weighs less than 2 pounds (with battery) and has a 126-gigabyte solid-state drive. This fabulous little machine is a veteran of many cross-Atlantic trips and is small enough not to cut off my windpipe in coach on most airlines — and with the 8-cell battery (no longer available) it will last for the entire trip.

I would like to retire this computer and get a new one with similar characteristics. Is there a service or website where I can enter my requirements and find what I want? Most important is size, weight and 512 SSD. I would prefer clamshell so as not to have to juggle separate components and a floppy keyboard on an airplane. Any suggestions?

— Klaus Golombek

A: Some store websites allow you to filter by several criteria. Best Buy, for example, lets you select price range, screen size, CPU, storage type and about a half-dozen other features. But I strongly recommend visiting a store before buying. With laptops you can’t swap in a new keyboard if you don’t like the feel when you’re typing, so I wouldn’t buy without a hands-on test drive.

Another thing to consider, especially if you’re flying a lot, is a model with a detachable screen such as the Microsoft Book. It’s got the solid keyboard of a regular laptop but when you just want to read or do a crossword puzzle you can detach the screen.

Q: I have an aging Acer Aspire (7 years old) running Windows 7 Home Premium 64 bit. My habit for years has been to shut it down at night, and when I leave it for a while in the daytime, to put it in sleep mode to conserve electricity. Last year, when waking it up, it started, occasionally and unpredictably, to experience these problems:

Touchpad wouldn’t always come back with all its features (basic movement only). Wi-Fi wouldn’t always connect automatically. The volume sometimes goes down to zero and stays there when I tried to reduce it a little.

The Wi-Fi I would just reconnect manually, but the other symptoms would be fixed only by restarting. I “solved” the problem by leaving it on all day.

So I have two questions: 1) Is there something I can do to fix this? and 2) Is there enough electrical savings to make it worth fixing?

— Dan O’Connell

A: The first thing to try is to make sure all your software is up to date, including the BIOS and the drivers for the touch pad and the Wi-Fi client. These should all be available to you on the Acer website.

If the problem remains, I’d check on what other software is loading at bootup that may be causing conflicts. This, of course, can be tricky since the only certain way to see if a program or driver is conflicting is to disable it and see if the problem goes away. I’d just look at what is running when you encounter a problem to see if there is anything “suspect” — a program that you don’t recall installing. You can check on what is running by launching the Task Manager and clicking on the Processes tab.

Finally, I’ve found that most problems like those you’re encountering clear up with a “refresh” — a reinstallation of the operating system and programs. That, of course, is a real pain, so it may be tempting to just let the dang thing run day and night.

The cost? I don’t have the specific numbers for a 7-year-old Acer, nor do I know how much you’re paying for your electricity. If your computer uses 100 watts of power and runs six hours a day, at 10 cents per kilowatt hour you’d have an annual bill of $21.90. If you let it run 24 hours a day your annual bill would be $87.6o. Then we need to consider the good karma of being green, which is priceless …