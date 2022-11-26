Q: I have a subscription to HP Instant Ink. A set of cartridges lasts me nine months to a year, so I figured I would be better off without the subscription. When I notified the provider, I was told if I drop the service by stopping the monthly charge, my current ink will be disabled. Can the provider do this by installing something on the last set and if so, can it be disabled?

— Richard Schulz

A: With HP Instant Ink service, HP monitors the amount of ink left in your internet-connected printer and sends more ink when needed. According to HP, if you cancel your subscription to HP Instant Ink, the ink cartridges will continue working until the end of the current billing cycle. Then, you’ll want to install a standard (unmonitored) ink cartridge. I’m not aware of any way to disable HP’s control over the Instant Ink cartridge. But if it were possible, it would likely be a violation of the agreement made when you signed up for HP Instant Ink.

Q: I’ve been getting sketchy emails to my Gmail account. I’ve filed a report with the Federal Trade Commission. What else can I do? Do you know of a way to get in touch with Google or Gmail customer service or tech support?

— Chuck Finnigan

A: I’m not surprised that you’re getting sketchy emails. Who doesn’t?

And while I think it’s a good thing to report such email to the FTC, I wouldn’t expect any action that would block such emails from coming into your account.

In addition, Google doesn’t get high marks for direct technical support for Gmail. The best support I can find is the Gmail Help Community. You can ask questions at support.google.com/mail/community.

If you want to cut down on spam and phishing emails, I recommend opening a new email account and not using that email address when giving information to companies or websites.

Q: My wife has a 5-year-old Dell laptop cabled to our router and a 2007 Brother printer. The computer keeps dropping the printer offline, and we have to reinstall it almost weekly. My Dell is set up the same way and does not go offline. Both computers are hardwired to the printer.

— Mike Morrell, La Conner

A: Since we’ve ruled out Wi-Fi issues, I’m afraid I can’t give a surefire answer. I had a similar problem recently. I rebooted my computer, and then I could reinstall the printer.

I don’t know why printer connections are hit-or-miss and why many of us have to reinstall printer drivers often. My recommendation is to make sure the computer is running a fully updated operating system and to install the latest drivers for the printer.