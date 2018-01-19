Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I use Windows 10, Windows Defender and Firefox. Over the past several weeks I have started getting the message that a threat has been found by Windows Defender. Apparently the threat is related to TROJAN:HTML/Brocoiner!rfn, whatever that is. I checked with Microsoft and indeed Windows Defender identifies this threat and eliminates it. When I check Defender, no threats are found. The problem is that I get the Defender message about every 5-10 minutes. Do you have a clue as to what is going on?

— Bill LaBarge

A: According to Microsoft, TROJAN:HTML/Brocoiner!rfn is JavaScript malware that loads onto your computer when you visit compromised websites. When you visit an infected page, the script is loaded and begins to mine your computer for cryptocurrencies — digital currencies such as bitcoin or Monero. While the malware doesn’t otherwise compromise your computer it consumes resources and can, therefore, slow down your computer.

The TROJAN:HTML/Brocoiner!rfn malware doesn’t actually install itself on your computer and when Windows Defender finds it in memory it deletes it. But every time you visit an infected page — or if you leave such a page open — the script will launch repeatedly and, yes, you’ll get repeated alerts from Windows Defender.

Q: I forgot how to make a CD copy from another disc. Could you give a short instruction on how to do this?

— Mont Schroeder

A: The way to copy that disc depends on what kind of disc it is. If you’re talking about a music CD, the simplest and least expensive way to copy a disc is to use the built-in Windows Media Player. After loading the CD, right click on it in WMP and select “Rip CD to library.” After the CD is copied to your library, locate the album and then click on the Burn button in the upper-right menu. A window will then open for you to drag the files you want to copy.

If the CD has data instead of music, WMP won’t let you rip it. Instead, you can copy the files to a directory on your drive using Windows Explorer. Then insert a writable CD to your drive and use Windows Explorer to copy the files from your computer to the blank CD.

If you want to make an exact copy of a program disc or of media such as a DVD, you’ll need to install third-party software to do so.

Q: To whom in local, state and federal government can we report an online PC “repair” scam? We foolishly allowed a so-called PC repair group online remote access to our computer. Long story short: Over several days, we paid more than $1,000 on assurances of refunds, and now the PC is dead and we’re out the money.

— Jon, Woodinville

A: You can report computer scams to both federal and state authorities. At the federal level, you’ll want to reach out to the Federal Trade Commission. You can report complaints to www.ftc.gov/complaint. But the FTC also provides a lot of information about how to protect yourself against scams. You can check it out at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0346-tech-support-scams.

At the state level, you’ll want to contact the state Attorney General’s Office. To file a complaint, go to www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint. Be aware, though, that the state has very limited powers to take action against companies suspected of fraud, especially if they are not located in the state.