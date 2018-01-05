Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Early last year I somehow got hacked. I believe it was when I placed an order for Glamour magazine online. A day after this, my credit card info was used in an attempt to buy a computer. I closed the account immediately and took steps to make sure all my passwords were changed.

The funny thing is that when I placed the order I just didn’t have a good feeling. It was a legitimate web address, I double-checked, from a mailing I’d received from the magazine. Always trust your gut, yes! But I am even more careful now when I place any order online!

However, it would seem that those who stole my info also used a bot to inundate my email address with spam. In the course of about five minutes, I ended up with well over 3,000 emails in both my regular inbox and my spam folder. By the time I shut everything down (once I figured out I was under attack), I lost count. I deleted all those emails but still continue to get spam from some of them.

The spam is generally limited to about 20 or so a day, all going into my spam folder. I just delete them right away. I figure that if I even tried to get off their mailing list, it would just confirm my email account as an active one. I figure it is just better to ignore these and continue to delete them on a regular basis.

Which is, I am guessing, the best solution for this … but if you do have anything to offer that would be great.

— Cathy Aldrich, Shoreline

A: There are actually a few issues wrapped into your questions. First, did a Glamour magazine website take your credit-card number and use it inappropriately? Possibly, though it’s more likely that a third party got your credit-card number either through malware that may be on your computer or by hacking the site you visited to take out your subscription.

Spam sources are even more difficult to pin down. Your address could be culled by website visits that deposit malware on your computer, by malware that raids the contact lists of others that you might be on … there’s really no point in trying to figure out the source. You can use a spam filter to automatically cut the flow of spam to your inbox. Most email clients offer spam filters, as do most email service providers.

I’ve found, however, that if the filters are good enough to significantly cut the flow, they’re also going to snag more “false positives,” so you are going to have to spend more time scanning the junk mail folder to see if emails you want were diverted into it.

I share your approach to dealing with spam. Just delete it. Never respond to it. And if it offers an “unsubscribe” option, use it only if you are convinced the email is from a legitimate vendor. As you suspect, spammers often use such a link simply to confirm your address is real.

Depending on your circumstances — how many people you communicate with and whether you use the account for business — you may want to periodically open a new email account. It takes a while for spammers to catch up.

Finally, if you’re really suspicious of the magazine subscription site, file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. More information and a link to report spam can be found at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0038-spam.

Q: I have a clarification question on your answer regarding backing up on the cloud. I have OneDrive on my computer. I’m not sure how to sync the files to my computer. Is it the “Include in Library” option when I right click on OneDrive? If so, it creates a folder on my computer, but are these files really on my computer?

A: Libraries are collections of files that are already stored on your computer — documents, music, pictures, etc. — and if you right-click on OneDrive in Windows Explorer and select “Include in Library” you will be offered a list of libraries and, yes, if you select any or all of them, those folders will automatically be synced to your OneDrive cloud storage. At the same time, they will be available on your local computer.

If you want to select other local folders to sync to OneDrive, go to the System Tray in the lower-right-hand corner and right-click on the OneDrive icon. Then select setting, and finally click on Choose Folders.

If you have folders in OneDrive that you aren’t currently syncing to that specific computer, you can do so by right-clicking on OneDrive in Windows Explorer and selecting “Choose OneDrive folders to sync.”