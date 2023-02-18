Q: Our city is installing and will run and administer a gig-speed fiber network, so we will no longer be dependent on Xfinity and the like. In anticipation of the network coming to my neighborhood, I started researching the offerings our city has for in-home wireless (monthly equipment rental) versus buying my own wireless router. I finally settled on getting a Wireless 6E mesh system, and after scouring reviews of various models, picked out the ASUS Zen Wi-Fi ET8. I was about to push the purchase button, when I noticed this buried in a customer review on Walmart’s site: “Trend Micro collects AiMesh logs so the free service does have a privacy impact.”

I care about my privacy. The whole purpose of a private network used to be to protect us from outside intrusions. Do we now have to assume that all 6E wireless routers and the privacy services that come with them are just going to monitor and sell our data like every other layer of our internet-stack?

— Mike Joines, Anacortes

A: Yes, routers keep logs that contain a lot of potentially sensitive information — including where you go on the internet. The main stated purpose of that is to diagnose problems when they occur.

If you’re concerned, you’ll want to check the manufacturer’s privacy policies. But be prepared for long and usually confusing read.

According to a recent CNET survey of the privacy policies of several of the major router manufacturers, including ASUS, found that only one of them — Aris — acknowledged selling customers’ personal data. None of them acknowledged sharing personal data with outside third parties. Admittedly, that make me a bit skeptical of the survey because I can’t figure out how Aris would be selling personal data without sharing it with outside third parties.

In any case, you can review ASUS’s privacy policies online.

You also can withdraw consent for data collection by ASUS by heading to the settings section of the Asus web interface, clicking the Privacy tab, and then clicking “Withdraw,” according to an article by CNET.

Now when you’re done with all that, it’s time to check the privacy policies of your web browser, since it can keep logs of much of the same data.

Yes, it’s a brave new world we live in. And it’s one that doesn’t put a high value on privacy.

Q: A while back you dealt with the issue of password protection programs. I’ve become sufficiently frustrated trying to deal with all my passwords and am interested in exploring something that is simple and safe. Can you please refer me to your column on password management?

— Dave Savage, Lopez Island

A: I don’t recommend specific products unless I’ve recently done a review of them. That said, I have nothing against revealing that I currently use LastPass.

You can check out detailed comparisons of password managers by searching the internet for reviews. And you may just want to use the password management tools included with most current web browsers.

It’s worth considering, however, that the products you pay for, like LastPass, offer additional features, such as secure password sharing with others. One feature I especially like is that I can designate a relative or other trusted person as having access to my password vault if something untoward happens to me. If the designated person tries to access my vault and I don’t stop them within a specified amount of time they’re in!