Q: If you’re going to tell people they should open new email accounts to get away from spam, please tell us Outlook users how to get rid of their old email addresses.

— Barbara Brachtl

A: If you’re talking about how to remove old email addresses from the desktop version of Outlook, click on “File” in the main menu bar, then select “Account Settings.” Highlight the account you want to remove and then click on “Remove Account.”

If you’re using the web version of Outlook, look under “Folders” in the left-hand panel, highlight the email account you no longer want to check, right-click on it and select “Delete folder.”

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

Q: In a recent column you expounded on the need to deal with the problem of security for the Windows 7 operating system after Microsoft stops updating it. I got to thinking: Is my Windows 10 computer susceptible to threats caused by friends whose Windows 7 computer is used to send me emails or any other files, notwithstanding that my computer has plenty of security of its own installed?

— Mike Glenn

A: Every computer that is turned on is susceptible to threats. And every computer that is connected to the internet is especially susceptible. It’s all a matter of degree.

When a new piece of malware appears that exploits a vulnerability in an operating system, the OS company responds by patching that vulnerability. That’s no longer happening with Windows 7 since as of January it is no longer supported by Microsoft.

Advertising

If a hacker gets into a Windows 7 computer or malware is planted on that computer, could it impact your Windows 10 computer via email? Highly unlikely … but not impossible. The malware would have to exploit a vulnerability that is also present in Windows 10.

Here’s the thing: You can’t control who sends you email without taking extreme measures. (By that I mean using a “white list” that only accepts emails from individuals you specify.)

So here are the basics: Use an operating system that is currently supported with security updates, run antivirus and antimalware software, and don’t click on links or open attachments in emails unless you know the source.

That’s all there is to it!

Q: We’re getting a Norton message that our service is expiring. We downloaded Norton free from Comcast (Comcast customers since 2005) and are both on Dell USFF desktops running Win 10. Should we be concerned?

— Wm. G. (“Mike”) Chapman, Burien

A: According to Norton, the most likely cause of that message is that your version of Norton is out of date. In May 2018 the company switched from Norton Security Suite to Norton Security Online. If you’re running Norton Security Suite, the company suggests that you uninstall it and then install Norton Security Online.