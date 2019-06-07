Q: I recently purchased a Lenovo Ideapad 320. When I turn the computer on it is very slow to get going with the constant hum of programs seemingly starting up, running and maybe updating themselves without any input from me.

I experience lots of delays while the system works behind the scene, when all I want to do is check email, etc.

Can you please redirect me to a method of closing or stopping programs I do not need or want from starting to run when I turn on my computer?

— John Culp

A: Actually, the answer to that question has changed with Windows 10. What you want to be able to do is to view the programs and services that are loading automatically when you boot Windows. That used to mean launching an app called “msconfig.” Now, however, that capability is to be found in the more familiar Task Manager.

You can launch Task Manager by right-clicking in the Task Bar at the bottom of the screen. When it loads, click on the Startup tab. The utility even shows you how much impact each program or service has on your startup. And you can easily disable or enable each item with a single click.

One other suggestion, though. If there are lots of programs and services in the Startup list that you never use, you may want to uninstall them. Some installed programs run in background even when you haven’t launched them and they can potentially conflict with other programs. Not to mention, they’re also taking up disc space on your computer.

You can easily uninstall any unneeded programs by launching the Windows Control Panel and clicking on the “Programs and Features” icon.

Q: When I want to access my home-security camera system, I enter the IP address into my browser. Why will only Internet Explorer access it? None of the others will. One person told me that IE is a more sophisticated program.

— John Yerke

A: You’ve got me. I’ll throw this one to readers for suggestions.

And, by the way, I don’t find Internet Explorer to be more sophisticated than other browsers. In fact, I find I have more trouble with websites when I use IE than when I use, say, Google Chrome. But any browser on the same network should take you to the same location when you enter the same IP address.

One other thought, though: We are talking about the same computer using different browsers, right? If you’re using different computers and only one is able to connect, it could well be that the camera is configured to accept connections to only one computer.

Q: Chrome is my primary browser and I rarely have problems with it. In the last week it has started a flickering screen in the bottom left corner on every single website “connecting” “waiting for” “updating.” It makes me crazy!! Is there any way to stop it?

— Rae Ellen Holman

A: The standard operating procedure for this kind of glitch with browsers is to deactivate all add-ins or extensions. If the problem goes away, add the add-ins you want to keep back in one by one.

If the problem recurs you’ll know which add-in is causing the problem.

If the problem doesn’t go away after deactivating extensions, I suggest uninstalling and then reinstalling the browser.