Q: Do you have a suggestion for a POP3 email program? I had been using Windows Live Mail in POP3 mode, until I was told that it would no longer be supported. So I switched to Outlook, and am getting more and more frustrated. I just want to download all new emails when I connect, and not have copies kept on a server.

— Don Janssen

A: Most email service providers, including Microsoft, allow users to access their email account using either POP3 or IMAP.

With POP3 your messages are stored on the server only until you connect and download them. That, of course, saves space on the server.

With IMAP when you download messages to your device they also remain on the server until you delete them. That can quickly fill up your allotment of mail storage but it has the advantage that you can access your email from multiple devices. If you open an email on your laptop computer, for example, it’s still on the server and can be accessed from your smartphone. And if you delete a message on one device it is deleted on all devices that access that account.

When you use Outlook to connect to your email account if the service provider supports both POP3 and IMAP, Outlook by default will automatically set it up for IMAP. If you prefer POP3 you’ll need to set up your email account in Outlook manually. You’ll find the appropriate settings for Microsoft-hosted email accounts here.

Before setting up access to your email account using POP3, be sure to disable your current IMAP account in Outlook. The simplest way to do that is to change the password so that Outlook can’t log into the server.

Q: I have heard that Windows 10 Professional includes an embedded key logger that sends all keystrokes back to a Microsoft server, no matter how one sets the privacy settings in the “Settings” tab. Is there any validity in this? If so, is there a way to turn off this setting or to erase my keystrokes on the Microsoft server?

— Couger Kat

A: There are some conspiracy theories being floated that there’s a key logger built into Windows 10, but there is no actual evidence that is the case. And bear in mind that there are a lot of technically proficient people who are capable of detecting keylogging if it was built into the operating system.

Beyond that, it doesn’t make sense to me that Microsoft would want the massive amounts of data that would be generated by the millions of computers running Windows 10. I mean, mining that amount of data for anything useful would be a massive challenge, and if a key logger was to be found it would expose Microsoft to massive liability. It just doesn’t make sense.

So, no, while I’ve not seen definitive proof that there is no key logger — just as there’s no definitive proof that leprechauns don’t exist — I’m more than skeptical about the rumors of a Windows 10 key logger.

Q: I keep getting pop-ups asking if I wish to install “WinZip drivers.” I don’t know if this is an official Microsoft Windows application or something that I should avoid. I am running a Lenovo Flex 5 laptop with Windows 10 that is up to date. I try to avoid the clickbait that is out there but I suspect that I may have stepped in something.

— Norm Bottenberg

A: WinZip is a legitimate third-party program used for compressing files. But that doesn’t explain why you keep getting those pop-ups so, yes, you may have stepped in something. You may want to try installing a pop-up blocker. I’ve found them to be very effective.