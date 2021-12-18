Q: A recent column of yours where you discussed Google being able to track where a person goes online if they aren’t logged out of their account has caused me some angst as I use Gmail. I never sign out so I guess they are tracking me. I want to fix that. Can I continue using my Gmail address with auto forwarding to an alternate email service, Outlook for example? If I only open Outlook and never Gmail would this solve my problem of not having Google following me around?

Also, what in your opinion is the best alternative for Gmail? I note that you have moved some email to Protonmail.

— Dean Davis, Poulsbo

A: I’m afraid that forwarding your Gmail emails to another client won’t protect your privacy since that client has to log you into your Gmail account to collect the mail. In short, it’s just as if you went to the Gmail site and logged in. And yes, Google can still scan your emails even if you forward them to another client.

Yes, Protonmail is much more secure and is my choice. Your emails are stored on servers in Switzerland, which means that country’s very strict privacy laws cover them. And the company prides itself on selling secure email. It doesn’t make its money through advertisements or selling marketing data.

Q: I have an HP PB470 laptop running the latest version of Windows 10. When I use it at home, it refuses to work with the power management settings and will not shut the display off or go into standby at all based on the prescribed settings I set. However, if I leave and take the laptop somewhere else, it works perfectly. I’ve tried shutting down my router to make certain there were no gremlins poking around, but to no avail. I take the mouse with it so that doesn’t seem to be the issue. I use a local printer via USB, but I’ve tested with it unplugged and still get the same results. What could be causing this?

— Tom Mehren, Seattle

A: I’ll confess that I’m feeling pretty stumped.

Let me make sure I’m understanding this correctly.

The computer’s power management settings do not work properly only when you’re at home. This is true whether or not the computer is connected to a network. The lack of power management occurs when no external devices are attached (mouse, speakers, printers, external monitor, etc.) The lack of power management occurs both when the computer is plugged in or running on battery.

So the only difference between using the computer at home and using it elsewhere is its location, right?

If that’s the case, it may be that electromagnetic interference is causing the problem. Mind you, I’ve never heard of such interference impacting power management, but it wouldn’t shock me to find that was the case.

Since I don’t have a definitive answer, I’m going to throw this one out to our very knowledgeable readers. I’ll let you know if I get any good suggestions.