Q: My husband and I have a shared email address for Xfinity/Comcast and we both have our separate Gmail accounts. The problem is that Xfinity will only send their two-step verification code to my phone via text message or, if by email, to my Gmail account. If I am not home or with him, he cannot view our shared email. I have explained this to Xfinity/Comcast and told them that this was unworkable. What can we do?

— Brenna Louzin

A: I, too, have struggled with two-factor authentication. Still, I highly recommend protecting sensitive accounts with 2FA.

For those who don’t know, 2FA is a security method that requires users to present two proofs of identity before getting access. Most commonly, the user provides a password then goes to an authentication app to get a code for access to the site. Alternatively, as in this case, 2FA is achieved by having the account send a text message to a device with the current access code.

The snag is when multiple people need to access the same account. Authentication apps and 2FA that sends text messages only work with one device.

There is at least one way around this issue. There is a product called Shared2FA that allows you to share 2FA codes with specified people. Shared2FA uses private Slack channels. Create a channel and it will be assigned a virtual phone number. You can register any number of people who are authorized to access that channel. When 2FA is triggered by a person trying to access a protected site they can go to the Shared2FA channel to get the access code.

Shared2FA costs $6 per month — or $60 per year — for each virtual phone number.

Of course, you’re then relying on the security of yet another service provider.

We all have to weigh security against convenience. I use 2FA to protect financial and other potentially sensitive accounts. I don’t use it to protect email accounts. That way my wife and I can share access to emails without a problem. Of course, we’re very careful about what information we send in emails.

Q: I’ve used an HP wireless printer/scanner for years, and I had no problems until this summer. I could print using my iPad, Samsung phone, iMac, plus other members in my house could also wirelessly print. Then it stopped printing wirelessly this summer but worked fine with the USB cord from my computer. Clearly that is an inconvenience if you are elsewhere in the house using a different electronic device.

I’ve tried just about everything: unplugging, turning off, resetting router, manually entering IP address of our home network, removing printer from my iMac and reinstalling, everything. What is going on?

— Catherine Mueller

A: The default configuration of most, if not all, routers intended for use in the home is for IP addresses for devices to be assigned dynamically. That is, when a device connects to the network the router assigns it an unused IP address.

What may be going on is that when you haven’t used the printer for a while, its IP address may be assigned to another device. As a result, when you click on “print” the printer can no longer be found.

Fortunately, you can assign a static IP address to your printer. Then it can’t be taken by another device. Detailed steps are available online. Search for “how to change a printer IP address.”