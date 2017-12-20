The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy, in its 39th year, has raised a record $923,011 from 2,068 donors at the midpoint of this year’s drive to support 12 organizations.

Readers and organizations across the region have donated a record $923,011 to The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy at the midpoint of this year’s drive.

Last year at this time, donors had contributed $775,338.

Donations have rolled in this year — the fund’s 39th — from 2,068 donors, including individuals, families and organizations.

Fund For The Needy supports 12 organizations in the Puget Sound region that help community members with everything from early childhood education to emergency shelter and affordable housing. The Seattle Times covers all administrative costs associated with the fund, so dollars raised during the drive go directly to support the 12 organizations.

The Seattle Times has set a goal to raise $1.7 million this year, hoping to exceed the record $1.67 million raised last year.

“I am again amazed by the generosity of our readers to help their neighbors in need,” Seattle Times President Alan Fisco said. “More than 2,000 people have already contributed. I want to thank everyone for getting our drive off to a great start.”

The largest donation so far came as a handwritten check for $30,000 from an individual donor who asked to remain anonymous.

Groups in the region have banded together to support the drive as well. Seattle theater Jet City Improv held a “Winter Wonderprov” benefit that raised $1,800 for the fund. Five improv groups from around the area participated this year in the show, which the theater plans to host again next year.

It is important for the theater to support the community, Jet City director of outreach Mike Christensen said, adding that the Fund For The Needy helps so many people.

“It’s always been our mission to be more than a comedy show, more than a theater, to give back in some way,” he said.

Fund For The Needy donations go to organizations such as Youth Eastside Services, where a $50 gift can provide a counselor for a teen dealing with an eating disorder. They go to Sound Generations, where $25 can provide five Meals on Wheels to seniors in need. And they go to Childhaven, where $100 can give a trauma-affected family a therapy session with emotional support.

Fisco thanked everyone who has already donated to the fund.

“Every penny will go directly to the 12 agencies our fund supports,” he said. “And, if you haven’t had a chance to contribute, please consider a contribution. Thousands of our neighbors are counting on us!”

The 12 organizations that receive Fund For The Needy donations are: Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Atlantic Street Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Childhaven, Hopelink, Kent Youth and Family Services, Kindering, The Salvation Army, Sound Generations, Treehouse, Wellspring Family Services, and Youth Eastside Services.