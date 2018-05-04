Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: When I send an email from my iPhone (using iCloud account) with a JPG attachment to my Hotmail, the JPG file opens directly within the email. The file cannot be downloaded on my computer or saved to my OneDrive account. I do not see the paper clip icon to indicate that there is an attachment file. This happens from any sender with a JPG attachment, not just from my iPhone. If the attachment is in PDF format, I do not get this problem. The PDF file can be downloaded or saved to OneDrive. Is this a configuration problem with Hotmail on the receiver’s side? Or is it from the sender’s side? How can I open the JPG file and save it on my computer or to OneDrive?

— Shao Loung Lee

A: It sounds like that JPG image is being embedded in the email instead of sent as an attachment. You should be able to download it by right-clicking on the image and then selecting “Save image as …” from the menu that pops up.

Q: I own both a Dell desktop and a laptop. Dell embeds a program that suggests updates to keep the computer running smoothly even after its warranty/support period ends. Last week it recommended an update to the desktop BIOS. It seemed to download but stopped at installing at 2 percent. It warned not to turn off the power until installed. Eventually my desktop went into sleep mode and it doesn’t respond to “wake it up.” The power button shows the computer is on as it blinks.

I contacted Dell, and despite the fact that the problem was based on their recommended update, they are requiring payment for tech support due to the out-of-warranty status.

Is this something you’ve heard other people experienced with Dell? Seems like a scam.

Is there any easy fix a nontechie person can do to get one’s desktop up and running? I’ve left my computer on concerned that powering off with a hard shutdown will be even more catastrophic. My desktop has a lot of more important data/programs.

— Allen Tom

A: No, I haven’t heard of any such scams. And I doubt that Dell has scaring up tech support work as part of its business plan.

Actually, it’s not that uncommon for computers to lock up during a software update, and almost always the culprit is an incompatible device driver. Disconnect everything from the computer except the keyboard, monitor and network connection before you try the update again.

And if you haven’t backed up the important data you refer to, I’d take this as a timely reminder to frequently back up your data.

Q: A Seattle Times article about Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg testifying before Congress mentioned a privacy protection product called DuckDuckGo. I visited their website but it wasn’t really very informative. Do you know anything about this product, good/bad/whatever?

— Alan Caswell, Seattle

A: Actually, most of the time I use DuckDuckGo as my search engine. They promise not to track users’ online activity and not to share information with others, namely advertisers. As a result, you won’t find advertisements for outboard motors trailing you around after you search for fishing boat. So, yes, I call that “good.”