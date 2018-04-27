Electronic signature company DocuSign debuted on the public market Friday morning.

Shares of DocuSign, the digital signature company, spiked more than 37 percent Friday in the company’s public market debut.

Trading under the ticker DOCU on Nasdaq, DocuSign priced its initial public offering at $29 a share and raised about $629 million. The stock was up $10.82, or 37.3 percent, at $39.82 in early afternoon trading Friday in New York.

DocuSign makes software that allows people to electronically sign contracts and other documents. The company was founded in Seattle and relocated its headquarters to San Francisco about four years ago. Its largest office is in downtown Seattle, with about 850 employees, according to GeekWire.

DocuSign joins two Washington state companies that hit the public markets this week. Vancouver semiconductor company nLight raised about $100 million in its debut Thursday, and Bellevue software company Smartsheet started trading Friday morning.