Q: I understand that it’s a bad idea to have two virus programs running at the same time. I have recently been getting a pop-up advising me that I have two malware programs running and that this, too, is a bad idea. I have Malwarebytes Premium and Emsisoft Anti-Malware. Should I only have one of these? Do you have input as to which one?

A: It’s long been advised not to use two anti-virus programs because in monitoring your computer for changes in files and other suspicious behaviors they often appear to other anti-virus programs as, yes, viruses. Generally, anti-malware programs didn’t conflict with anti-virus programs or other anti-malware programs. But as anti-malware programs have gotten more sophisticated, the chances of conflicts are greater. In short, I’m not surprised you’re getting that message.

As for which anti-malware program to use, I haven’t done a comparison of the programs lately. Personally, I’ve used the Malwarebytes program for quite some time. For a detailed comparison of products, just search the internet for “anti-malware comparison” and you’ll find several recent articles from major technology publications.

Q: I am having all sorts of problems with Windows 10. What has been happening is that my computer freezes when going into sleep mode. There is nothing I can do but force it to shut down and then restart. I see from various forums and Windows support that I am not the only one with this problem. I have tried all sorts of things — rolling back drivers, changing power settings, etc. I had it fixed at one point and then Microsoft rolled out a major upgrade the week before last and the problem came back. Can you advise?

A: You don’t mention the computer you’re using, so I can’t confirm that it’s Windows 10 compatible, but that’s the first thing to check on. Go to the computer maker’s website and make sure the model as you have it configured has the latest drivers and is certified by the manufacturer to be Windows 10 compatible. If that’s not the case, that doesn’t mean Windows 10 won’t work on your computer, but it does mean you shouldn’t be surprised if you run into glitches.

Since you say the problem occurs when the computer goes into sleep mode I recommend giving special attention to the graphics adapter, especially if it’s not one that came with the computer. Make sure it is Windows 10 compatible and that its driver is up-to-date.

If you have a Windows 10-compatible computer with up-to-date drivers and BIOS and you’re still encountering problems, the most likely cause is an incompatible third-party device, such as a printer, a webcam or a microphone. Disconnect all devices you can and see if that eliminates the problem. If it does, add the devices back in, one at a time, until the problem recurs.

Q: While the computer is sleeping, hackers combing the web for open ports or other vulnerabilities can’t, I think, “see” my sleeping computer. Do you agree?

A: Sleep mode may make your computer more secure in that it will shut down internet activity. But if you’re counting on that for security, you should also configure your computer so that its network adapter can’t bring the computer out of sleep mode. Depending on the adapter you have, that’s potentially a complicated operation, so my recommendation is if you’re concerned about security, turn the computer off when you’re not using it for a while.