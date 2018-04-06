Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Recently I have been using apps that require (or at least suggest) using two-step verification, which I’m sure is a good thing. There is always a box to check that says, “Don’t ask for two-step verification on this machine.” I have checked this box each time I’ve logged in using my home computer, but the apps continue to require two-step verification. Any thoughts about why the apps aren’t getting the message? I’m using Windows 10 and the apps that keep asking for 2-step verification are my Google account and my Amazon accounts. Neither rebooting my computer nor clearing my cache (I use Firefox and Microsoft Edge) resolves this.

— Greg Goodell, Seattle

A: I suspect that your Web browser is set not to accept cookies. It is in cookies that Amazon and Google record the information that you don’t want to require two-step verification on that computer. If you’ve disallowed cookies – as I generally do – then that setting won’t be recorded.

Q: I receive the following error messages when I turn my computer on for the first time:

“High Severity Error: Root element is missing.” I click OK and receive another error message that states: “Unhandled Exception: Log file path must be defined before calling the write log method.” Both messages appear to not harm the running of my computer. What is causing these messages, are they harmful and how do I get rid of them?

— Francis Gregary

A: I’m surprised that the error message doesn’t indicate the program that triggered it. After doing some research, however, my guess is you have MySQL installed and that open-source relational database is triggering the error messages. If that’s the case and if you’re not actually using the program simply uninstalling it should get rid of the error messages. If you want to use the program, try reinstalling it.

Q: Recently I began having problems booting my up-to-date Windows 10 PC. The process would stick with “99” in the bottom right of the screen. It looks like it never finishes the bootup process. One of the things I tried to get past it was to turn off the powered USB hub. That did it. For a while, I just turned it off when starting, or I just left it on all the time. Then for a week or so, I started turning it off, then restarting in the morning, without any problems. I learned from some other contacts that they were having the same problem. I shared my pearl of wisdom but didn’t get any feedback.

It’s baaack! I can deal with it, but couldn’t help but wonder if a recent MS update caused it.

— Dave Mitchell

A: Thanks for taking the time to share your experience. Yes, it’s entirely possible that the driver for that USB hub could be preventing your computer from booting. I had a similar experience with a USB drive. Whenever it was plugged in, the booting process for the computer would hang. It took a while for me to figure that one out.

One of the golden rules of computer troubleshooting, especially troubleshooting boot problems, is to strip the computer down to its basics by disconnecting external drives, webcams, printers, scanners, etc. If that eliminates the problem, you can then add those devices back in one at a time until the problem recurs.