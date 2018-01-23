The cable giant first launched gigabit service to homes in Washington last year, starting with Seattle and surrounding areas, Pierce County and Vancouver. This expansion brings gigabit service to Spokane, Snohomish, Bellingham, and wherever Comcast connectivity is available.

Comcast is expanding its superfast gigabit internet service across Washington state to anywhere it currently offers service.

The cable giant first launched gigabit service to homes in Washington last year, starting with Seattle and surrounding areas, Pierce County and Vancouver. This expansion brings gigabit service to Spokane, Snohomish, Bellingham, and everywhere in between where Comcast connectivity is available.

Most people won’t need labor intensive upgrades to access the gigabit-per-second download speeds. Comcast is using a technology called DOCSIS 3.1, which makes it possible to receive higher-speed service over existing wiring.

Customers will need a compatible modem to run the service, which costs $10 a month to rent from the company. The gigabit service will cost $159.99 per month, though Comcast is testing promotional rates in different areas between $70 and $109.99 per month.

Gigabit speed has become more common among businesses that need a lot of power, but most residences don’t have the need yet for such fast speeds. That could change as internet usage and streaming services expand.

Other companies, such as CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, also offer gigabit service to parts of the state, often by using fiber broadband connections.

Comcast said its gigabit service would be available to 2.2 million households in the state