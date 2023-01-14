Q: We have a desktop PC with Windows 10. My wife just got a laptop with Windows 11. We have a subscription for Microsoft 365 Family, and both the desktop and the laptop have that installed.

My wife would like to access the Documents folder on the desktop from her laptop, create and edit documents, and then save them — ideally to the desktop, as I back up the Documents folder regularly to two removable drives. Is there an easy way for me to set something up so she can get to the Documents folder on the desktop?

— Mike Lampton

A: There are a couple of ways to do that, but only one is easy.

The hard way is to set up remote access using either Windows’ own software or a third-party package. Setting that up can be complicated, however, and you’d have to “dial in” to the desktop computer over the internet each time. And, of course, the desktop computer has to be booted.

A far simpler solution is to subscribe to cloud storage. Google Drive offers free subscriptions that provide 15 gigabytes of storage. Microsoft OneDrive offers 5 gigabytes of free storage. There are, of course, other cloud storage providers.

You can then install the cloud storage software on both computers, specify which folders sync to the cloud and to devices. That is, you can sync a folder on the desktop to the cloud storage, and it will automatically sync to the folder on the laptop. Any changes you make to files in that folder on either device will be updated on the other device and to the file in cloud storage.

An added benefit is that you’ll always have a backup of those files.

Q: I recall one could opt to have the file name displayed along with the picture being shown in the screen saver. Was this possible at one time and is it still possible? I hope so.

— Ward Folsom

A: I have good news and bad news. Yes, your memory is accurate, although you have to go all the way back to Windows XP if you want the screen saver to display the file name.

The good news? You can buy a third-party screen saver program that offers that feature, along with many other. One program is gPhotoShow (gphotoshow.com). It costs €15.90, which is about $17.25.

Q: I’ve been trying to get King FM to play on the latest version of Windows Media Player. This the latest version for Windows 11. I can find the URL, but the player will not accept it. I have a few stations on the player now that work fine. The player is my one-stop place for radio stations.

— Pete Malan

A: I couldn’t find an answer for your question. Maybe another reader can offer a solution?

I did load up the latest version of Windows Media Player and couldn’t find any way to connect to radio stations.

I generally use the free VLC media player from VideoLAN for playing music and videos.

While I don’t know of any way to stream King FM using either Windows Media Player or VLC, you can stream it directly from the web at king.org using your browser.