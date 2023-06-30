Clay Siegall, CEO of Seattle-area biotech giant Seagen until resigning last year amid allegations of domestic violence, is returning to Seattle to lead a merged biotech firm.

Siegall, who was not prosecuted after a 2022 arrest and has denied any wrongdoing, will be the chairman and chief executive of merged biotech companies Morphimmune and Immunome, which will keep the Immunome name.

The merger and Siegall’s role were announced Thursday by Immunome and Morphimmune, where Siegall has been CEO since March. The combined company will be headquartered in Seattle.

Once named Washington’s highest-paid CEO, Siegall is the co-founder of Bothell-based cancer treatment developer Seagen. Pfizer agreed in March to acquire Seagen for $43 billion. In November, David Epstein took over as CEO.

Siegall resigned from Seagen in May 2022 after allegations that he assaulted his then-wife in front of two friends at the couple’s home in Woodway. In December, prosecutors declined to prosecute Siegall, citing evidentiary issues including “insurmountable inconsistencies” in witness, suspect and alleged-victim testimonies, according to a memo from prosecutors obtained by The Seattle Times through a public records request.

Siegall relocated to Indiana, where Morphimmune has been headquartered. The company announced Thursday it would merge with Exton, Pa.-based Immunome.

Advertising

“This is the first step in establishing a preeminent oncology company,” Siegall said in a news release about the merger.

The companies did not disclose the value of the all-stock transaction, which is expected to close later this year. Immunome will keep research lab facilities in Exton and West Lafayette.

Along with the deal, the companies announced a $125 million investment to develop three targeted cancer drugs within 18 months of closing.