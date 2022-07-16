Q: I just returned from a Caribbean cruise on MSC Cruises. I pre-purchased their internet package. I have a Windows laptop with McAfee protective software. I also have an iPhone.

I accessed the airport Wi-Fi before taking off to Orlando from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and had Wi-Fi problems with my laptop and iPhone. On the Alaska Airlines flight, I could not connect my laptop to the plane’s internal Wi-Fi server. My iPhone worked perfectly. At the Orlando airport everything worked fine. On the cruise ship my laptop could not connect to the ship’s onboard Wi-Fi even though their crew spent an hour trying. They suggested McAfee may be blocking my laptop access? My iPhone worked fine.

Is there any way to test access beforehand or temporarily deactivate McAfee if their firewall is the problem? I really need the laptop Wi-Fi access.

— Chuck Bernasconi

A: I’m afraid that there’s no way to test Wi-Fi access beforehand. As you’ve experienced, different Wi-Fi access points are sometimes configured differently.

Yes, it very well could be that a setting in your firewall is blocking the Wi-Fi. But before disabling the firewall entirely I’d try a couple of other things.

First, run the Windows troubleshoot for internet connections. In Windows 11, click on the Window icon at the bottom-left corner. Then at the top of the window that pops open type “troubleshoot” in the search field. Next click on “Other troubleshooters.” Finally, you’ll see a list of troubleshooters. At the top of the list is “Internet Connections.”

If that doesn’t solve the problem, I’d disable the McAfee firewall and enable the built-in Windows firewall. You really don’t want to be without firewall protection, especially when on public Wi-Fi.

If you’re still not connecting to the Wi-Fi it’s time to reach out to tech support on that cruise ship or other location where you can’t get access. Since you tried that without success I’d get an expert to take a hands-on look at your firewall settings before your next trip.

Q: I am at the end of my rope with my printer going offline every week. I own an HP Color LaserJet MFP M476nw printer and a Dell XPS 8940 desktop computer running Windows 11. My computer connects to the printer through our wireless network. The printer’s wireless network test report indicates that all systems are working properly, and the printer’s Wi-Fi signal strength is “excellent.” I have tried numerous fixes to get it back online, but the only thing that seems to work is to remove the printer from my computer, uninstall all HP software, download a new HP installer and reinstall the printer, download the most current driver for the printer and restart the router, printer and computer. I know “printer is offline” is a common problem, but every five or seven days seems beyond acceptable.

— Jim Irby

A: I have a similar problem with one of my printers. More often than not, the culprit is the computer and/or the internet connection rather than the printer. In my case, rebooting the computer fixes things.

It’s a good idea to make sure you’re using the latest printer driver, which you’ve done. And you’ve checked the Wi-Fi signal strength. But it’s also important to check the signal strength on your computer.

Next, restart the Windows Printer Spooler service. To do that, click on the Windows icon in the task bar at the bottom of Windows, then type “services” in the search field and open the Services app. Scroll down until you see Printer Spooler, right-click on it and select “Restart.”

Finally, run the Windows Printer Troubleshooter. Again, click on the Windows icon and enter “troubleshooter” in the search field. Next, click on “Other Troubleshooters” in the window that pops up then scroll down to “Printer.”