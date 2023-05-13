Q: Last weekend, I was talking with my son on my cellphone about an overseas trip he will be making with his family. He mentioned a tour they booked for a specific location. The next time I checked my Yahoo email (I have its app on my phone), there was an ad for tours to this same location. The ads continue to show up on the Yahoo homepage. Neither my husband nor I have ever searched for such a tour. It could be a weird coincidence, but I wonder what you think. Is it possible that Yahoo can “overhear” what I talk about when I’m on my cellphone? I have a Samsung Galaxy.

–Eileen Simmons, Everett

A: I’d be surprised if Yahoo has found a way to tap into your phone calls. And I’d be even more surprised if the company was doing so because that would be illegal.

But if you searched the internet about that trip, or exchanged emails about the trip with your son, I would not be surprised about those ads showing up. It’s perfectly legal for internet service providers, as well as companies that make search engines and browser apps, to sell your browsing data to advertisers. And some email service providers, including Yahoo, have acknowledged in the past that they scan email content to provide data to advertisers.

Privacy policies in the United States, in short, are woefully out-of-date.

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

If you want to prevent your emails from being scanned and data sold to advertisers, check your email service provider’s policies. Google, for example, says that it no longer sells such data to third parties. And Proton Mail is regularly ranked as the safest bet for protecting your privacy.

Advertising

As for search engines, you may want to switch to DuckDuckGo, which assures users it does not keep or sell browsing histories.

And, of course, there’s your web browser. The browser generally ranked as the best when it comes to privacy policies is Brave Browser. Microsoft Edge’s privacy policies are generally ranked as the worst. And bear in mind that popular browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Safari allow users to adjust privacy settings.

While these measures will reduce privacy invasions, you have to assume that whenever you are on the internet your browsing history may be up for grabs.

Q: We have two Lenovo Windows 11 laptops. When turning them on, one boots directly to the desktop, but the other requires a PIN. Do you know how to get rid of the PIN requirement and have that second laptop boot directly to the desktop?

–David

A: Click on the Windows icon on the left side of the taskbar and then click on the Settings icon. Scroll down to click on Accounts. On the right side of the window that opens scroll down to and select “Sign-in options.” Click the arrow next to “PIN (Windows Hello)” and then disable it by clicking on “Remove.”

Sounds easy? I hope it is. But you may find that the Remove button is grayed out. If that’s the case, try the following: