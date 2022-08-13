Q: I have a new HP laptop with Windows 11, a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and a 1TB standard hard drive. The SSD is labeled Windows (C:) and the HD is labeled DATA (D:). It’s apparent that programs should run on C and data should be stored on D. However, Windows 11 does not allow the Desktop, Documents and Pictures folders to be anywhere but C:\Users\username\OneDrive. I have changed the default saved location for everything but programs to the D drive but I cannot change the target folder in the three mentioned folders.

I don’t want to fill up or wear out my SSD with those default C drive locations but haven’t found a solution. Neither HP nor Microsoft were any help with this problem. Can you help?

— Jim Bettcher, Sequim

A: Yes, those are system folders and can’t be moved. I’m told that those system folders were anchored to the C drive so that the operating system would know right where to put documents and pictures when you connect an external device such as a smartphone without the user having to create or select a folder.

That said, as you’ve found, you don’t have to use those folders. On both my desktop and laptop computers, I save all my files to folders I’ve created on external SSD drives.

Q: How many writes can an SSD handle?

On my 3-year-old, Dell 3630 desktop with 4-terabyte hard drive, I copied an exact 4TB clone of the C drive. Upon completion of this backup, I then shut down the computer, unplugged it, then opened the side panel and swapped-out the just-copied drive. I then replace that drive with the just-made backup — so that it is now the computer’s drive — an exact copy of the old drive. I then have proof of two identical working drives. Next, I take the drive I just took out and store it in an off-site storage locker, writing the date and time of the process on both drives — the drive I cloned and the drive I saved the clone to.

I have used this process for more than six years with no problems.

When I am cloning to an SSD drive, how many writes to the SSD occur with each such cloning procedure? How many clones to (or from) a 4TB SSD can it handle before becoming unstable or unusable?

— Don Walter, Seattle

A: Yes, an SSD can only perform a limited number of writes (or erasures) before it wears out and starts producing errors. Fortunately, most users are unlikely to hit that wall. By one estimate if you sent 100 gigabytes of data each day to an SSD it would take you more than 27 years to reach the number of data writes that caused half the SSDs to fail. Are you likely to hit the wall with your cloning of your C drive to SSDs?

Well, if that estimate is accurate it would take 985,500 gigabytes of write operations for the drive to start failing. That’s a little over 985 terabytes. So, if you’re cloning 4 terabytes to an SSD you could do that 246 times before you’d have a 50-50 chance of failure.

But you probably would want to stop well short of 246 clone operations if you want to actually use the drive for running the operating system and saving data, since you’ll need to have some writes left in the tank.

I suspect that you must be backing up sensitive data to go to so much trouble for creating clones of your drive and storing them off-site.

For most users who aren’t dealing with sensitive data, I suggest forgoing cloning and just backing up data to the cloud. Those backups can be automated so that every time you change a file it is backed up.