Q: I would like to get most of my folders off OneDrive and on my PC. Mainly my files are personal data and genealogy. I backup faithfully every month. Is it possible to put a few crucial folders on OneDrive without having it capture all of my folders?

— Monica M. Shull

A: Yes, all cloud storage solutions I know of, including OneDrive, let you select specified folders for saving to the cloud. And you can also specify that some folders stored in OneDrive not be stored locally on your computer. And you can have folder on your computer that aren’t copied to OneDrive.

If you want to have only selected folders that are stored in OneDrive click on the OneDrive icon in the lower-right corner of the taskbar. Then click on the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the window that pops open. Next click on Settings and then select the Account tab. Finally, click on the Choose Folders button.

As for uploading folders to OneDrive, you can either do that using a web browser or you can use Windows File Explorer, once you’ve added OneDrive to File Explorer. If you have a folder that isn’t already uploaded to OneDrive you can start syncing it to OneDrive simply by dragging the folder into the OneDrive folder in File Explorer.

If you don’t see OneDrive in File Explorer, click the Start search box and type “OneDrive.” When OneDrive appears in the search results, click on it. Then you’ll be prompted to enter the email address attached to your OneDrive account and your password. After that, OneDrive will appear in File Explorer.

To move a folder off OneDrive while keeping it on your computer go to File Explorer and drag the folder from the OneDrive folder to your local drive. That’s all there is to it.

Q: There’s a third possible reason why a reader in a recent Q&A is suffering from internet problems, maybe in combination with heavy neighborhood use. Several months ago, we subscribed to CenturyLink gigabit internet. And we immediately had problems like occasional slow speeds, dropouts that lasted from seconds to minutes, rapid and significant changes in signal strength, etc.

The problem was the CenturyLink-supplied modem. It worked fine as a modem, but as a Wi-Fi router it stunk. This device is buggy. After substituting an existing router for Wi-Fi all the problems went away.

— Phil Johnson, Seattle

A: Yes, I generally use my own Wi-Fi router even if the cable modem includes one. Even if you don’t get a buggy Wi-Fi router built into the cable modem it often doesn’t support the latest standard and I don’t recall ever seeing a cable modem that offers state-of-the-art antennas. In short, yes, that’s good advice for us all — don’t assume that cable modem is giving you the best Wi-Fi experience you can have.

Q: Can you tell us the pros and cons for using additional security on Apple products? Apple has advised me in the past that additional security is not necessary. I have used Norton on and off but find it interferes more than necessary.

— Michael Shearer

A: Actually, Apple recommends the use of antivirus/antimalware software. In a support note posted in 2008, the company wrote that “Apple encourages the widespread use of multiple antivirus utilities so that virus programmers have more than one application to circumvent, thus making the whole virus writing process more difficult.”

Yes, those programs can affect performance, though generally not noticeably.