Q: My elderly father-in-law used his old laptop for 11 years before it stopped working. His Google account where he stored his files, emails and all his other important stuff was in the cloud. Since his computer auto populated his password each time he went online, he felt there was no reason to remember the password or to write it down. To make matters worse, the backup phone number where Google would send a text to change or recover the password was an old phone he no longer had. He now has no access to his email or other files stored in his Google account.

He was hoping to get the hard drive examined to see if his Google password could be recovered. Is the password stored on his device or in the cloud? And is there any hope for him to get into his Google account again?

— John Bogen, Bremerton

A: Yes, there’s hope, though not certainty.

Success depends on several factors. My first suggestion would be to see if that computer can be revived. Since his password was being automatically filled in it sounds like he was using either a password manager or a web browser that stores and automatically fills in passwords. If so, and if you can get that computer running again, you’ll be able to look up login information.

Secondly, some web browsers will sync information when the browser is used on multiple computers. But it sounds like your father-in-law was using only that one computer.

Finally, Google offers instructions for regaining access here: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/7682439?hl=en. Success in recovery will depend on whether you can provide the requested information.

This type of situation is one reason I recommend using a password manager that allows you to share access with a trusted person. I use LastPass and have granted access to my account to a relative. If that person tries to access my account I’ll be asked to confirm access. If I don’t deny access within a specified amount of time, they will be able to get in.

Q: If you disable Google and Chrome do you receive fewer spam emails? When I disable Google and Chrome I seem to get fewer of those emails. Is there a connection?

— Levell Shannon

A: Simply disabling Google applications shouldn’t impact the number of spam emails that you receive. Spammers get your email address a variety of ways.

Web crawlers search the web for the @ sign. So if you leave your email address online, spammers can find it.

There are tools that generate “guesses” about email addresses. If you receive such an email and click the “unsubscribe” button, you’ll confirm your address to the spammer.

Malware on your computer that collects your email address. Or it may be malware on someone else’s computer than has your email address.

Hacking a website that may have your email address.

Buying email lists. When you give your email address to a website that site may later sell their email list.

That said, if you’re logged into Gmail through your Chrome browser you will see a lot more targeted ads. Chrome tracks where you go on the web. If you visit, say, the Tesla site, when you go to Gmail using your web browser -— as opposed to accessing your Gmail account using a separate email client -— you shouldn’t be surprised if you see an ad for Tesla.