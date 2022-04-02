Q: I have two questions. First, is there an easy way to find all the websites I have created logins for?

Whenever there is an option to use my Google credentials I do that, but before that was a common option I created credentials for sites used only once or that haven’t been used for a year.

Shouldn’t there be a “Free Website Data Report” that Congress or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could require like laws requiring credit reporting agencies to make our credit data available. Should Congress create the same standard for any website that stores our info and make that available so we can manage/delete or enhance our digital security?

— Rob Moore, First Hill

A: Thanks for your suggestions. I couldn’t agree more. The United States lags far behind Europe when it comes to protecting our online data.

In the meantime, the best way to find all the website logins you have is to use a password manager. Yes, Google Credential Provider fills that bill, though I’m personally leery about the amount of personal data that Google itself collects.

A good password manager also provides other benefits, such as automatically generating strong and unique passwords.

Alas, I’m afraid that there’s no way that I’m aware of to track down website logins that you may have created before installing a password manager.

Q: I have two old printers that don’t work, and want to dispose of them properly — an HP OfficeJet 4500 and an HP OfficeJet Pro 6968. Is there information stored on them? In the past I have made photocopies of driver’s licenses and passports, and if that information still resides in the printer, I do not want it to fall into the wrong hands.

— Dave Bosworth, Redmond

A: Most consumer printers don’t retain documents in memory. I checked with HP and that applies to your models.

HP also offers a support document with details on how to most effectively recycle or dispose of your printer.

The highlights:

Remove and recycle ink cartridges.

Transfer or cancel your HP Instant Ink Service, if you subscribed.

Restore factory defaults on your HP printer.

Reset the printer to remove all previous printer settings and preferences.

Restore factory defaults.

Remove the printer from your HP account.

You can find details here: Prepare an HP printer for recycling or disposal | HP® Customer Support.

Q: I saw the comments you had for Carl Einfeld in a recent Q&A regarding poor wireless internet performance. It might not have been a bad idea to also have noted that add-on software on his computer may also be doing a number on performance.

Like you, I have a 1-gigabit line (mine via Xfinity). On my desktop machine, a Surface Studio 2 wired to the modem/router, I’m pleased to get just under 1 Gb speed. (Xfinity says it’s actually delivering 1.2 Gb but the Surface has only a 1Gbit network port). Via a wireless connection on my Surface Book 3, also like you, I average about 300 mbps, but I have seen it spike up to 600 mgps at times.

When I fire up NordVPN, performance tanks. On the Book 3, I’m lucky to get 100 mbps, my average is usually lower. Antivirus software can further erode performance. On the Studio 2, even wired, performance plummets to about 500 mbps.

Just thought I’d mention there may be other things going on affecting Carl’s wireless speed.

— Jeff Litvak

A: You’re right, of course. Lots of things can affect internet speeds, including VPNs. I also use NordVPN and I can see a drop in speeds when I launch it, though not nearly as drastic as you’re seeing.

Again, your point is well taken. Many factors can affect online speeds especially if you’re accessing the internet through a Wi-Fi router. Other issues could be caused by hardware settings, crowded Wi-Fi channels, physical or radio wave interference and software running on the computer.