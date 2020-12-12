Q: Is there a way that I can turn on my computer in my house when I’m somewhere else? I use TeamViewer for accessing files on my computer remotely but the computer has to be on all the time. If it goes to sleep or is turned off there’s no way for TeamViewer to connect. Is there a way to do this?

— J. Mitchell

A: You’re in luck. TeamViewer offers a Wake-on-LAN tool as a free download that will allow you to waken your computer from anywhere in the world. Here’s where to get it: https://www.teamviewer.com/en/info/wake-on-lan/

There are a few requirements, however. First, your computer has to support Wake-on-LAN. Most computers manufactured in the past few years support this feature but some can only use it to waken computers from sleep mode and not when the computer is in hibernation mode or is turned off completely.

Also, you’ll need to have the computer connected to the internet via Ethernet cable and not over Wi-Fi. That’s because most of the current generation of computers are able to keep their Ethernet card receiving incoming packets even when turned off. Wi-Fi clients can’t do that.

Q: Since moving to Windows 10 some time ago, I frequently receive an error message when I try to open email attachments, or even my own files. The message is: “This operation requires elevation.” How do I acquire this mysterious “elevation”?

— Scott Norman

A: That error message means that the user account you logged on with doesn’t have “rights” to those files.

Basically, Windows is saying that you don’t have the right credentials to open those files.

There are two ways to solve the problem. You can either give your current user account ownership of your hard drive or you can log in as an administrator. You’ll find the detailed steps for either option here: https://www.auslogics.com/en/articles/fix-requested-operation-requires-elevation/

Actually though, there’s a third option that I’d try first. It’s possible that your user account may have become corrupted and you may need to create a new one. You can do that by clicking on the Windows icon in the far left corner of the system bar at the bottom of the screen and then clicking on the Settings icon. Next, click on “Accounts” and then on “Family & other users.” The steps after that are easy to follow.

Q: I have a Moto 6 that I like very much EXCEPT for one extremely annoying thing. From time to time (no rhyme or reason that I can detect) it sends my calls directly to voicemail instead of ringing through on my phone. I do not have the “Do Not Disturb” function on. I have sat there with the phone in my hand, both using some other function and also doing nothing but holding it, only to have the call fail to ring through. Even the notification about a voicemail message can take many minutes to many hours to show up. I don’t have this problem with texts, which usually arrive pretty promptly and ping the phone when they do.

— Sheila Quinn, Seattle

A: There are only two possible reasons I can think of for just some calls to go directly to voicemail. The most likely cause is insufficient cell service signal. If your phone isn’t receiving a strong enough signal the call will be routed directly to voicemail.

Apart from that I’d say the phone needs to be repaired or replaced.