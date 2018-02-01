Boston-based cancer company Partner Therapeutics has acquired both the global rights to Leukine, a drug originally developed by Immunex, and a Snohomish County manufacturing plant for the drug.

Partner, which formed recently and plans to acquire and develop various approved and late-stage therapies, said the Lynnwood plant will serve as its “core manufacturing and supply chain center.”

Leukine stimulates the production of white blood cells that are crucial in fighting infections. Berlex acquired the drug when Amgen bought Immunex; the latest owner, Sanofi, sold it to Partners for an undisclosed amount.

The Lynnwood plant was certified for biotech manufacturing in 2012.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to build a new future for Leukine and welcome the talented and dedicated team in Lynnwood to the PTx family”, said Partner Therapeutics CEO Robert Mulroy in a statement announcing the plans.. “The acquisition of Leukine provides us with an established commercial business, a product that has demonstrated a clear and substantial impact on outcomes, and a program with the potential to become a core component of immuno-oncology, the treatment of acute radiation syndrome and the treatment of infections.”