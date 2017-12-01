Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: I am having unwanted spam emails coming into my Outlook junk folder. When I select to BLOCK the sender it shows that the sender is my email address and I cannot block it. I then delete them. I am getting four to five emails a day that say they are regarding anything from an Amazon delivery to a dating service. I just recently purchased a new Dell laptop since my previous one was 9 years old and died. It happened on the old one and continues to happen on the new one. I have Malwarebytes and MacAfee and both say system is clean with no issues when I do scans. What can I do?

— Joe Stevens

A: If you’re only getting four to five of those emails a day, and if they’re being snagged and routed to your junk folder, count yourself lucky. As it happens, I’ve recently been receiving quite a few emails that purport to be coming from my own account, too. And they’re going to my inbox, not my junk-mail folder.

The good news is that it doesn’t mean that someone has hacked your email, it just means they’re “spoofing” your address — making it look like the email is coming from your account when it isn’t. The spammer just wants recipients to click on the link in the email. Unfortunately, while doing so may just take you to an advertisement, it may also cause malware to be loaded onto your computer.

If you want to try to block those emails you need to examine the header of the email so that you can determine the server the spam is coming from, then block that server. But spammers frequently change servers, so that’s like playing Whack-a-Mole.

In short, I don’t bother trying to block those emails. I just delete them.

Q: I have been able to resolve most of my issues with Windows 10 except for the Photo program that is installed. The program just files photos the date they were downloaded onto the computer. If I was to put my 50 or 60 files into this program it would take forever to scroll through all the pictures to find what I want. How can I either make this work or delete it and go with another photo-storage program?

— Richard Thymian

A: I agree with you that the Photos app that is installed with Windows 10 is very basic. It does allow you to group images into “albums,” but the interface is pretty clunky.

Here’s a link to a review of free digital-image organizers: http://st.news/tomsguide

For my part, I pay to use Adobe’s Lightroom software — which also includes tools for modifying images — for managing my photos.

Q: Per your suggestion in a recent column, I want to set up another user on my Windows 10 computer. But when I tried to add a new user, I was asked for the Microsoft email login. I only have this one Microsoft email account, and ideally would not like to create another one. Can I create a new user without creating another email account? And can I create the new user as the administrator and change my current user to a non-admin status?

— Sondra

A: Yes, you can easily create a new user account. If you want that account to be one that doesn’t require signing in with a Microsoft account, just make it a local user. You’ll find step-by-step instructions here: http://st.news/microsoftsupport

And yes, you can easily change any user account to an administrator account or back to a standard user account. After logging into Windows with the account you want to change, just go to the Control Panel and click on User Accounts. Then click on “Change your account type.”