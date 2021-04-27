Bellevue tech company BitTitan announced Tuesday that it has acquired Perspectium, a San Deigo software startup.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in 30 days, were not disclosed.

BitTitan said the acquisition will help it expand its services. The company focuses on helping information technology providers migrate their business customers to cloud-computing services offered by Microsoft, Google and Amazon. It has served 46,000 customers, BitTitan said in a news release.

Perspectium’s CEO, David Loo, will join BitTitan as its chief product officer, the news release said. At Perspectium, he found a way to automate the transfer of information between disconnected software programs often used by corporate giants, linking them in a way that allows quick data transfer between platforms. The company’s customers include about 20% of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S., BitTitan’s news release said.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to unite with such an amazing company and look forward to serving a broader range of IT professionals across the globe,” BitTitan CEO Geeman Yip, a former Microsoft worker who founded BitTitan in 2007, said in the news release.

Loo called the acquisition “a natural fit” in the release.

BitTitan employs about 180 people (just over 250 after Perspectium staffers join the team). BitTitan intends to retain its San Diego office and increase the number of its employees there.

BitTitan’s revenue and profits both increased last year, its news release said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune and material from The Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.