Bellevue technology company BitTitan has laid off 15 percent of its staff, it confirmed Wednesday.

The layoffs, which affected about 30 people, took place Monday. The company said the cuts will enable it to “refocus on product, customers and market readiness.”

“While difficult, this decision was made to position us for continued and sustained success in 2018 and beyond,” company spokeswoman Aerin Meyers said.

BitTitan helps IT providers and other companies migrate their business customers to cloud services. It moved its headquarters this year from Kirkland to a 62,000-square-foot space in downtown Belleuve, which has room for about 400 employees. The company had about 200 employees before the cuts.

The company was founded in 2007 and was self-funded for its first nine years. In 2016, it raised $15 million in venture capital in a round led by San Diego based TVC Capital.

BitTitan is still hiring for some roles, including at the vice president level. It has 20 open positions listed on its website.