Auth0, a Bellevue company that provides online security for businesses, said a group of venture funds have invested $103 million at a rate that values the company at more than $1 billion.

The deal comes a year after Auth0 raised $55 million. In both transactions the lead investor was Sapphire Ventures of Palo Alto, California.

Auth0 said it employs nearly 475 people, up 316 employees in two years. The company, which has offices in London, Sydney, Tokyo and Buenos Aires, Argentina, provides a software service that companies can use to create secure online logins using features such as two-factor authentication on their websites, with minimal effort from software developers.