Auth0 has raised more than $110 million since it was formed five years ago.

Bellevue technology company Auth0 announced a $55 million funding round this week, the third investment round for the growing company in two years.

Auth0 develops technology to help verify and protect people’s online identities. It provides a software service that companies can use to create secure online logins. Its services allow companies to implement security features such as two-factor authentication on their websites, with minimal effort from software developers.

Auth0 has now raised more than $110 million since it was founded in 2013. This week’s funding round was led by Silicon Valley-based investment firm Sapphire Ventures, and includes investment from fellow Valley firm World Innovation Lab.

Last year, Auth0 opened additional offices in Tokyo, London and Sydney. It plans to continue expanding internationally this year.