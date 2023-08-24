Bellevue-based T-Mobile announced Thursday its plans to shed 5,000 roles, or nearly 7% of its workforce. The company will inform all laid-off employees by the end of September.

The roles that will be cut are mostly corporate, back-office and some tech, said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. Retail and customer care employees will not be affected.

The layoffs are a “large change, and an unusual one for our company,” he said in a memo to employees.

T-Mobile declined to say how many of the cuts, if any, would affect Washington-based employees. The company has a total of 71,000 employees, which include network, retail, administrative and customer support functions, according to its most recent annual earnings report released in February. The filing does not specify the number of employees by region or office.

The costs of attracting and retaining customers are higher than in previous quarters, Sievert said. T-Mobile’s actions to accelerate its business are “not enough to deliver on these changing customer expectations going forward,” he said.

Laid-off employees will receive severance packages based on tenure, 60 days’ minimum of transition leave, accelerated vesting of their next stock vest, continued tuition reimbursement, career transition services and a T-Mobile service discount for life. Sievert added that employees leaving in good standing might be recruited and hired again in the future as the company builds out other areas.

T-Mobile’s last known layoffs were nearly a year ago on Aug. 31, 2022. The company confirmed the layoffs at the time, first posted anonymously by employees online, but did not specify how many were affected. The roles cut were in networking and engineering.

The telecom giant bills itself as the fastest-growing internet provider in the U.S. It acquired Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile for $1.35 billion in March and merged with Sprint for $26.5 billion in 2020. In its latest quarterly earnings released July 27, T-Mobile surpassed analysts’ expectations for customer additions and reported $19.2 billion revenue.

The layoffs come at a time when the company is successful, Sievert said, to stay ahead of competitors when facing changing customer demands.

“In a company as successful as ours, the time to challenge the status quo and write the next chapter is while we are still successful,” Sievert said.

He added in the memo that he does not see “widespread company reductions” in the foreseeable future.

This story is developing and will be updated.